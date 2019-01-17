Shanta Gold : Q4 Presentation

Disclaimer

Q4 2018 Results 2

Shanta Gold - Highlights

Q4 2018 performance

 Gold production of 23.9k oz at New Luika

 Cash costs of US$514 /oz, AISC3 of US$701 /oz

 Cash balance: US$9.0 m

 Ilunga development ahead of schedule, first ore expected in March

 Singida Gold Project NPV of US$31 m and IRR of 67%

Very strong 2018

 Gold production: 81,872 oz, better than guidance of 80,000 oz

 Cash costs of US$538 /oz

 AISC: US$731 /oz, better than guidance of US$750 /oz

 Very strong EBITDA of US$45.5 m

 Net debt: US$31.5 m at Dec '18

 Total capex of US$18.2 m, including US$3.3 m for Ilunga

 Exceptional safety record with zero LTIs in 2018

 Dividend policy to take into account financial strength

2019 guidance

 Gold production: 80,000 - 84,000

 AISC: US$740 - 800 /oz

 Exploration budget increased by 100% from 2018

Onto the 7th year of steady production

Summary Capitalisation Share Price (GBP) 1 5.3p Market capitalisation US$53.3 m Net debt 2 US$31.5 m Enterprise Value US$84.8 m EV / 2018 EBITDA 1.86 x 1. As of 15 January 2019 2. As of 31 December 2018 3. The AISC calculation since Q3 2017 includes the impact of higher royalties (c. US$40/oz). Development costs at the Bauhinia Creek, Luika and Ilunga underground operations are not included in AISC

Q4 2018 performance

 Zero lost time injuries

 Gold production of 23,942 oz (Q4 2017: 21,288 oz)

 Gold sales of 24,893 oz (Q4 2017: 20,644 oz)

 AISC of US$701 /oz (Q4 2017: US$784 /oz)1

 Cash operating costs of US$514 /oz (Q4 2017: US$553 /oz)

 157,952 tonnes ore mined from underground; as planned, no open pit mining took place

 Ilunga underground pre-production development well ahead of schedule and first ore now expected in March, ahead of the original mid-year 2019 target

 Singida Gold Project NPV of US$31 m and IRR of 67% announced

1 AISC calculation since Q3 2017 includes the impact of higher royalties (c. US$40/oz). Development costs at the Bauhinia Creek, Luika and Ilunga underground operations are not included in AISC

Quarterly gold production (000's oz)

Shanta Gold 2018 highlights

21% 81,872

New all-time record for monthly milled tonnes in December. New all-time record for quarterly milled tonnes of 172,902 tonnes in Q4

$731 /oz 60,304