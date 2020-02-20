Log in
Shanta Gold : Restructuring of convertible loan notes

02/20/2020 | 02:09am EST
Regulatory Story
Restructuring of convertible loan notes
Released 07:00 20-Feb-2020



RNS Number : 5111D
Shanta Gold Limited
20 February 2020

20 February 2020

Shanta Gold Limited

('Shanta Gold', 'Shanta' or the 'Company')

Restructuring of convertible loan notes

Shanta Gold (AIM: SHG), the East Africa-focused gold producer, is pleased to announce that it has received irrevocable undertakings from holders of the Company's outstanding unsecured subordinated convertible loan notes due April 2020 ('Loan Notes') ('Loan Note Holders') representing 77.14% by nominal value, to vote in favour of a restructuring that will extend the maturity date of the Loan Notes by one year and also allow Shanta to redeem the Loan Notes earlier (in whole or in part), if it so chooses, by notice to the Loan Note Holders (the 'Arrangements').

The Arrangements are subject to the approval of Loan Note Holders holding not less than 75% in nominal value of the Loan Notes outstanding and irrevocable undertakings have been received from 77.14% of Loan Note Holders to vote in favour of the Arrangements. Written resolutions will be sent to the Loan Note Holders in short order which, if passed by the requisite majority, will enable the Company to implement the Arrangements.

A further announcement will be made in due course, upon the passing of the written resolutions.

Eric Zurrin, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'Management and the Board took the decision to defer the repayment of convertible loan notes in order to maximise financial flexibility ahead of making the payment to Barrick for the West Kenya acquisition announced last week.

Today's announced convertibles restructuring allows Shanta the option to repay the loan note holders earlier than twelve months, if we so choose.'

Enquiries:

Shanta Gold Limited

Eric Zurrin (CEO)

+ 255 (0) 22 292 5148

Luke Leslie (CFO)


Nominated Adviser and Broker

Numis Securities Limited

Paul Gillam / Alamgir Ahmed

+ 44 (0) 20 7260 1000

Financial Public Relations

Tavistock

Charles Vivian / Barnaby Hayward / Gareth Tredway

+ 44 (0) 20 7920 3150

About Shanta Gold

Shanta Gold is an East Africa-focused gold producer, developer and explorer. It currently has defined ore resources on the New Luika project in Tanzania and holds exploration licenses covering approximately 1,500km2 in the country. Shanta's flagship New Luika Gold Mine commenced production in 2012 and produced 84,506 oz in 2019. The Company has been admitted to trading on London's AIM and has approximately 794 m shares in issue. For further information please visit: www.shantagold.com.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

ENDS


This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
END
London Stock Exchange plc is not responsible for and does not check content on this Website. Website users are responsible for checking content. Any news item (including any prospectus) which is addressed solely to the persons and countries specified therein should not be relied upon other than by such persons and/or outside the specified countries. Terms and conditions, including restrictions on use and distribution apply.
©2014London Stock Exchange plc. All rights reserved



Restructuring of convertible loan notes - RNS

Disclaimer

Shanta Gold Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 07:06:09 UTC
