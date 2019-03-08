Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Shanta Gold Limited    SHG   GB00B0CGR828

SHANTA GOLD LIMITED

(SHG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/08 04:50:30 am
4.69 GBp   +0.86%
05:16aTR-1 : Notification of major interest in shares
PU
02/28SHANTA GOLD : Director Dealing and Issue of Equity
PU
02/28SHANTA GOLD : Full Year 2018 Presentation
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

TR-1: Notification of major interest in shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 05:16am EST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer

of existing shares to which voting rights are at-tachedii:

Shanta Gold Limited

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Sustainable Capital Limited Mauritius

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

06/03/2019 07/03/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights at-tached to shares (to-tal of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instru-ments

Total of both in %

(8.A + 8.B)Total number of voting rights of is-suervii

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

12.02%

0

12.02%

94,640,510

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

9.43%

0

9.43%

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

GB00B0CGR828

94,640,510

12.02%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

94,640,510

12.02%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Number of voting rights

Type of financial in-strumentExpiration datexExercise/ Conversion Periodxithat may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted.

% of voting rightsSUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrumentExpiration datexExercise/ Conversion Pe-riod xi

Physical or cash settlementxiiNumber of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial in-struments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

HSBC FUND SER-VICES CLIENTS A/C 006

HSBC BANK PLC

12.02%

12.02%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Mauritius

Date of completion

07/03/2019

Disclaimer

Shanta Gold Ltd. published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 10:14:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHANTA GOLD LIMITED
05:16aTR-1 : Notification of major interest in shares
PU
02/28SHANTA GOLD : Director Dealing and Issue of Equity
PU
02/28SHANTA GOLD : Full Year 2018 Presentation
PU
01/18SHANTA GOLD : sets numerous mining, milling records in 2018
AQ
01/18SHANTA GOLD : Partial Buyback of Convertible Loan Notes
PU
01/17SHANTA GOLD : Q4 2018 Production and Operational Update
PU
01/17SHANTA GOLD : Q4 Presentation
PU
2018SHANTA GOLD : Singida NPV and Project Update
PU
2018SHANTA GOLD : Mello London - Presentation
PU
2018SHANTA GOLD : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 106 M
EBIT 2019 11,3 M
Net income 2019 1,00 M
Finance 2019 5,45 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 1,22
EV / Sales 2019 0,40x
EV / Sales 2020 0,15x
Capitalization 48,2 M
Chart SHANTA GOLD LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shanta Gold Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANTA GOLD LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,13 $
Spread / Average Target 112%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Zurrin Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Anthony Durrant Non-Executive Chairman
Luke Alexander Leslie Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Ketankumar Vinubhai Patel Non-Executive Director
Robin Anthony Fryer Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANTA GOLD LIMITED-25.00%48
FRANCO NEVADA CORP6.01%14 044
ZIJIN MINING GROUP CO., LTD.12.87%12 127
GOLDCORP INC.6.58%9 189
EVOLUTION MINING LTD-7.05%4 079
GOLD FIELDS LIMITED5.85%3 068
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.