Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd.    000825   CNE000000WM5

SHANXI TAIGANG STAINLESS STEEL CO., LTD.

(000825)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel : EU puts anti-dumping duties on stainless steel from China, Indonesia and Taiwan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/11/2020 | 07:42am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Stainless steel tubes seen at a factory in Britain

The European Commission has imposed provisional anti-dumping duties on some stainless steel products from China, Indonesia and Taiwan, according to the official EU journal, nearly eight months after launching a probe into low-price imports.

The duties on hot-rolled stainless steel sheets and coils include a rate of 17% on shipments from two Indonesian subsidiaries of Chinese stainless steel maker Tsingshan Holding Group, whose rapid expansion and low production costs in the southeast Asian country have left EU producers fretting over market share.

Tsingshan's Chinese rival Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co Ltd and three affiliates were hit with the highest rate of 18.9%, while other mainland China firms saw rates of 14.5% and 17.4%. The Taiwan duties were lower, ranging from 6% to 7.5%.

It is expected the duties will restore fair trading conditions, end the price depression and allow the EU industry to recover, said the regulation dated April 7, noting price pressure had had a serious impact on profitability.

The investigation began last August after a dumping complaint lodged by the European Steel Association, known as Eurofer, on behalf of four EU producers. That came in the wake of a surge in imports after Washington's 25% steel import tariffs effectively closed off the U.S. market.

Imports from China, Indonesia and Taiwan into the EU increased by 66% over the investigation period between July 1, 2018 and June 30, 2019, reaching more than 30% of free market consumption, the Commission said.

Prices of these imports "undercut the (EU) industry's prices," it added, putting the undercutting margins at 4.1% for Taiwan, 9.3% for China and 10.7% for Indonesia.

The EU has filed a separate complaint to the World Trade Organization about Indonesia's ban on exports of nickel ore, which is used to make stainless steel ingredient nickel pig iron, from the start of this year.

The Commission said it received replies to questionnaires from the two known stainless steel sheet and coil exporters in Indonesia, both of whose ultimate parent was China's Tsingshan.

"Both exporting producers failed to provide a meaningful worldwide structure of the group in their questionnaire replies and during the verification visits," it said, adding it had found the price they paid for nickel ore was more than 30% below the international market price.

The commission gave interested parties 15 calendar days to submitted written comments on the regulation and five calendar days to request a hearing.

By Tom Daly

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SHANXI TAIGANG STAINLESS S
07:42aSHANXI TAIGANG STAINLESS STEEL : EU puts anti-dumping duties on stainless steel ..
RE
2019SHANXI TAIGANG STAINLESS STEEL : China to impose anti-dumping tax on stainless s..
RE
2019SHANXI TAIGANG STAINLESS STEEL : China to impose anti-dumping tax on stainless s..
RE
2018China probes stainless steel imports from Indonesia, EU, Japan, South Korea
RE
2018China probes stainless steel imports from Indonesia, EU, Japan and Korea
RE
2018MSCI drops ZTE, four other companies from MSCI China A Inclusion Index
RE
2017U.S. steps closer to slapping duties on stainless steel sheet from China
RE
2015EU imposes anti-dumping duties on stainless steel from China and Taiwan
RE
2015EU to impose anti-dumping duties on China, Taiwan stainless steel
RE
2015Exclusive - EU set to impose duties on Chinese, Taiwan stainless steel
RE
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 18 969 M
Chart SHANXI TAIGANG STAINLESS STEEL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shanxi Taigang Stainless Steel Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHANXI TAIGANG STAINLESS S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 3,33  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jian Bing Gao Vice Chairman & General Manager
Zhi Fang Zhang Chairman & Board Secretary
Zhi Yong Chai Director
Qian Li Liu Member-Supervisory Board
Li Xie Director & Deputy General Manager
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHANXI TAIGANG STAINLESS STEEL CO., LTD.0.60%2 697
NUCOR-29.94%11 874
POSCO0.92%11 770
ARCELORMITTAL-38.77%10 612
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION-1.67%7 401
MAGNITOGORSK IRON & STEEL WORKS-2.41%6 031
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group