Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Sharc International Systems Inc.    SHRC   CA81948A1021

SHARC INTERNATIONAL SYSTEMS INC.

(SHRC)
Delayed Quote. Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/19 03:05:21 pm
0.065 CAD   +18.18%
09:10aSHARC Strengthens Sales Team as Jodi Guthrie Joins as Director of Sales for North America
GL
10/30SHARC INTERNATIONAL : adds Scott Dunlop to its management team
AQ
10/15SHARC INTERNATIONAL : Engages MarkiTECHS
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SHARC Strengthens Sales Team as Jodi Guthrie Joins as Director of Sales for North America

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 09:10am EST

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharc International Systems Inc.  (CSE: SHRC) (FSE: IWIA) (OTCQB: INTWF) ("SHARC" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Jodi Guthrie has joined SHARC International Systems in a newly established position as Director of Sales North America, reporting to CEO Lynn Mueller. Jodi will be responsible for SHARC's North American sales execution and go-to-market strategy.

CEO of SHARC International Systems, Mr. Lynn Mueller, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Jodi to the SHARC team. I noticed immediately that Jodi has a passion for sales and is excited about the opportunity to contribute to SHARC and her appointment represents an important step forward with our sales strategies in the North American market with our slate of innovative products."

"I am incredibly excited to be joining Lynn and the SHARC team," said Guthrie. "In over 25 years in sales and new product launches, I have never seen the response I have when introducing the SHARC technology.  I am proud to be contributing to the success of SHARC, but helping businesses find a way to turn lost energy into a green energy stream. " 

About Ms. Guthrie

Jodi Guthrie’s diverse experience began over 35 years ago as she learned every aspect of business working for her family’s company, located in Washington State. Jodi built her own bookkeeping service at the age of 22 established a mind for budgeting and clear planning. While raising her family, and in 2005 through 2010, business to business sales for new ventures dominated her career path. In 2010, Jodi launched her own commercial fitness equipment distributorship for British Columbia and Alberta. While in talks with Matrix Fitness to become a distributor for their commercial line, Matrix offered Jodi the opportunity to develop the territory of Western Canada for direct sales and dealer management. In 2017, Octane Fitness contacted Jodi to revive their key accounts across Canada. She joined Octane and by the end of the year was promoted to senior management for the Octane dealer network covering Canada. She left Octane in summer of 2019 and with several opportunities being presented, it was SHARC Energy that piqued her interest.  With dual US and Canadian citizenship, personal knowledge of the sales ideology, extensive experience in direct sales, and a team approach to building a dealer network, I have joined a great company and I have the skills to develop a sales plan for SHARC Energy for North America.

For further information on SHARC products, please feel free to contact Jodi via email at jodi.guthrie@sharcenergy.com  or on her mobile at +1 (360) 612-1337

About SHARC International Systems

SHARC International Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. SHARC systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating one of the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water preheating for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. SHARC is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: SHRC), the United States (OTCQB: INTWF) and Germany (Frankfurt: IWIA).

Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.sharcenergy.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Lynn Mueller”
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:
Jamie Hyland
Telephone: (604) 442-2425
Email: jamie.hyland@sharcenergy.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. SHARC's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. SHARC believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHARC INTERNATIONAL SYSTEM
09:10aSHARC Strengthens Sales Team as Jodi Guthrie Joins as Director of Sales for N..
GL
10/30SHARC INTERNATIONAL : adds Scott Dunlop to its management team
AQ
10/15SHARC INTERNATIONAL : Engages MarkiTECHS
AQ
10/14SHARC INTERNATIONAL : Restructuring of UK Operations
AQ
10/11SHARC INTERNATIONAL : Restructuring of UK Operations
AQ
10/07Sharc Energy Announces Director Resignations
GL
08/28SHARC INTERNATIONAL : Energy Provides Corporate Update from the President and CE..
AQ
08/27Sharc Energy Provides Corporate Update From the President & CEO
GL
08/26SHARC International Announces Non-Brokered $2.5 Million Private Placement
GL
07/29Sharc Energy System Announces the Sale of Ten SHARC™ Units into China
GL
More news
Chart SHARC INTERNATIONAL SYSTEMS INC.
Duration : Period :
Sharc International Systems Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Lynn Mueller Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Russell Lee Burton Chief Operating Officer
Hanspaul Pannu Chief Financial Officer
Daryle Anderson Independent Director
Sako Despotovski Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHARC INTERNATIONAL SYSTEMS INC.-78.33%2
DAIKIN INDUSTRIES,LTD.35.94%41 765
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC43.44%33 367
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC36.71%14 076
LENNOX INTERNATIONAL INC.16.13%9 794
NIBE INDUSTRIER AB (PUBL)59.48%7 584
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group