Abercrombie & Fitch reports rise in Abercrombie same-store sales

Shares of the company were volatile in premarket trading and were last up about 1%, having dropped about 19% this year.

Abercrombie has focused on building its namesake brand that lost appeal with young shoppers after its logo-emblazoned tees went out of fashion.

The company has launched traveling pop-up shops and collaborating with popular influencers like teen YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, who has over 8 million subscribers, to woo younger shoppers.

Abercrombie said it expects comparable sales to be in the range of flat to up 2% for the fourth quarter, while analysts were expecting a 1.22% rise.

The tariffs are expected to impact cost of merchandise and gross profit by about $4 million and $5 million in the fourth quarter and the full year, respectively, the company said.

Sales at established stores were flat in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, compared with estimates of a 0.30% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $6.5 million, or 10 cents per share, from $23.9 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 23 cents per share, missing analysts' average estimate of 24 cents.

