SHARE PLC GB0001977866

SHARE PLC

(SHRE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/26 07:57:42 am
30.3165 GBp   -0.60%
08:30aANALOG DEVICES : Sees $1.3 Billion in 1Q Sales
DJ
08:20aAbercrombie & Fitch reports rise in Abercrombie same-store sales
RE
08:00aChina's SDIC Power seeks London listing to invest in clean energy
RE
Abercrombie & Fitch reports rise in Abercrombie same-store sales

11/26/2019 | 08:20am EST
Signage is seen at the Abercrombie & Fitch store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan

Abercrombie & Fitch Co reported a better-than-expected 3% rise in same-store sales at its flagship brand on Tuesday, but said tariffs would hurt gross profit in the current quarter.

Shares of the company were volatile in premarket trading and were last up about 1%, having dropped about 19% this year.

Abercrombie has focused on building its namesake brand that lost appeal with young shoppers after its logo-emblazoned tees went out of fashion.

The company has launched traveling pop-up shops and collaborating with popular influencers like teen YouTuber Emma Chamberlain, who has over 8 million subscribers, to woo younger shoppers.

Abercrombie said it expects comparable sales to be in the range of flat to up 2% for the fourth quarter, while analysts were expecting a 1.22% rise.

The tariffs are expected to impact cost of merchandise and gross profit by about $4 million and $5 million in the fourth quarter and the full year, respectively, the company said.

Sales at established stores were flat in the third quarter ended Nov. 2, compared with estimates of a 0.30% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $6.5 million, or 10 cents per share, from $23.9 million, or 35 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding certain items, the company earned 23 cents per share, missing analysts' average estimate of 24 cents.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 22,3 M
EBIT 2019 1,10 M
Net income 2019 0,35 M
Finance 2019 8,76 M
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 124x
P/E ratio 2020 70,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,51x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 42,4 M
Chart SHARE PLC
Duration : Period :
Share Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHARE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,31  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard William Stone Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gavin David Redvers Oldham Executive Chairman
Michael David Birkett Director-Finance & Executive Director
John Sargeant Director-Information Technology
Richard Ian Tolkien Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHARE PLC34.07%55
MORGAN STANLEY24.21%80 865
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.31.86%78 873
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION16.06%63 230
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY35.04%34 598
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.5.86%20 600
