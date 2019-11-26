Abercrombie & Fitch trims forecast as Hollister, international business drag

Shares fell as much as 8% after the company also reported its first same-store sales drop in at least eight quarters at Hollister, a brand that has powered much of the retailer's growth.

Abercrombie joins a growing list of American retailers that have called out months of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong for causing store closures and hurting revenue from the Asian shopping hub.

The company, which earns about 32% of its revenue from international markets, also said on a conference call that protests in Spain and France, as well as uncertainty around how Britain leaves the European Union, dampened demand in Europe.

The Ohio-based company said it now expects net sales to be in the range of flat to up 1% for the full year, compared with a previous range of flat to up 2%.

Abercrombie has in the past relied on Hollister to generate the bulk of its revenue with its denim and Gilly Hicks lingerie collections, but the surfwear-themed brand is no longer attracting as much demand from younger customers.

"Their fashion was a little bit off course for their customer" said Gabriella Santaniello, founder of retail research firm A-Line Partners.

"Hollister was sort of their golden child ... (so) the reversal in the sales trends there is a bit concerning."

Same-store sales at Hollister dropped 2% in the quarter, while analysts on average had estimated a 0.20% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sluggish demand for Hollister offset a 3% rise in comparable stores sales at Abercrombie unit, while international comparable sales fell 8%.

The company also said U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports are expected to impact merchandise cost and gross profit by about $4 million in the fourth quarter and about $5 million in the full year.

The teen apparel maker said the current forecast assumes 16% of goods will be made in China, down from about 25% in fiscal 2018.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $6.5 million from $23.9 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 23 cents per share, narrowly missing analysts' estimate of 24 cents.

Net sales rose marginally to $863.5 million, but also missed Wall Street estimates.

