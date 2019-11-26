Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Share Plc    SHRE   GB0001977866

SHARE PLC

(SHRE)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/26 11:35:01 am
30.5 GBp   --.--%
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:05aDollar Tree forecast misses as tariffs bite; shares slump 17%
RE
09:29aAustrian property groups Immofinanz and S Immo abandon merger plan
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Abercrombie & Fitch trims forecast as Hollister, international business drag

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 11:28am EST
Signage is seen at the Abercrombie & Fitch store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan

Teen apparel retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co trimmed its annual sales growth forecast on Tuesday, blaming political issues ranging from Brexit to Hong Kong protests for keeping customers away from its stores outside the United States.

Shares fell as much as 8% after the company also reported its first same-store sales drop in at least eight quarters at Hollister, a brand that has powered much of the retailer's growth.

Abercrombie joins a growing list of American retailers that have called out months of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong for causing store closures and hurting revenue from the Asian shopping hub.

The company, which earns about 32% of its revenue from international markets, also said on a conference call that protests in Spain and France, as well as uncertainty around how Britain leaves the European Union, dampened demand in Europe.

The Ohio-based company said it now expects net sales to be in the range of flat to up 1% for the full year, compared with a previous range of flat to up 2%.

Abercrombie has in the past relied on Hollister to generate the bulk of its revenue with its denim and Gilly Hicks lingerie collections, but the surfwear-themed brand is no longer attracting as much demand from younger customers.

"Their fashion was a little bit off course for their customer" said Gabriella Santaniello, founder of retail research firm A-Line Partners.

"Hollister was sort of their golden child ... (so) the reversal in the sales trends there is a bit concerning."

Same-store sales at Hollister dropped 2% in the quarter, while analysts on average had estimated a 0.20% rise, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Sluggish demand for Hollister offset a 3% rise in comparable stores sales at Abercrombie unit, while international comparable sales fell 8%.

The company also said U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports are expected to impact merchandise cost and gross profit by about $4 million in the fourth quarter and about $5 million in the full year.

The teen apparel maker said the current forecast assumes 16% of goods will be made in China, down from about 25% in fiscal 2018.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $6.5 million from $23.9 million a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 23 cents per share, narrowly missing analysts' estimate of 24 cents.

Net sales rose marginally to $863.5 million, but also missed Wall Street estimates.

(Reporting by Aditi Sebastian; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Anil D'Silva)

By Aditi Sebastian

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHARE PLC
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
11:05aDollar Tree forecast misses as tariffs bite; shares slump 17%
RE
09:29aAustrian property groups Immofinanz and S Immo abandon merger plan
RE
09:15aEU suspects Chinese steelmakers are dodging anti-dumping duties
RE
09:15aRetailers Take on Amazon in One-Day Shipping During Holidays
DJ
08:30aANALOG DEVICES : Sees $1.3 Billion in 1Q Sales
DJ
08:00aChina's SDIC Power seeks London listing to invest in clean energy
RE
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
04:26aEurope must wean itself off global payment card schemes, ECB says
RE
04:24aEnel Plans to Put 50% of Planned Investments in Decarbonisation
DJ
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 22,3 M
EBIT 2019 1,10 M
Net income 2019 0,35 M
Finance 2019 8,76 M
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 124x
P/E ratio 2020 70,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,51x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 42,4 M
Chart SHARE PLC
Duration : Period :
Share Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHARE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,31  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard William Stone Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gavin David Redvers Oldham Executive Chairman
Michael David Birkett Director-Finance & Executive Director
John Sargeant Director-Information Technology
Richard Ian Tolkien Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHARE PLC34.07%55
MORGAN STANLEY24.21%80 865
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.31.86%78 873
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION16.06%63 230
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY35.04%34 598
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.5.86%20 600
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group