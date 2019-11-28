Log in
London Stock Exchange  >  Share Plc    SHRE   GB0001977866

SHARE PLC

(SHRE)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/28 05:40:31 am
30.0556 GBp   -1.46%
EU lawmakers clear U.S. beef imports while criticising tariffs

11/28/2019 | 06:16am EST
FILE PHOTO: Cattle are seen on a farm in Stowell

EU lawmakers approved an increase in U.S. beef imports to the European Union on Thursday, while criticising the Trump administration for imposing tariffs on metal imports and threatening to target EU cars and car parts.

Lawmakers of the European Parliament voted by 457-140, with 71 abstentions, in favour of a plan to allow U.S. farmers a larger share of an existing 45,000 tonne quota from 2020.

The vote came with a resolution urging the removal of tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump on EU steel and aluminium and the withdrawal of his threat to raise tariffs on EU cars and car parts.

The lawmakers also called on Washington to work with Brussels to find a solution to a dispute over subsidies to planemakers, which has led to World Trade Organization cases against Airbus and Boeing.

The WTO awarded the United States the right in the Airbus case in October to impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU imports. It choose to apply them to French wine, Scottish and Irish whiskies, olives and cheese from across the continent.

The European Union expects the WTO to grant it the right to retaliate in the Boeing subsidies case early next year.

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 22,3 M
EBIT 2019 1,10 M
Net income 2019 0,35 M
Finance 2019 8,76 M
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 124x
P/E ratio 2020 70,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,51x
EV / Sales2020 1,44x
Capitalization 42,4 M
Managers
NameTitle
Richard William Stone Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Gavin David Redvers Oldham Executive Chairman
Michael David Birkett Director-Finance & Executive Director
John Sargeant Director-Information Technology
Richard Ian Tolkien Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHARE PLC34.07%55
MORGAN STANLEY24.62%80 574
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.33.16%78 944
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION18.56%63 909
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY33.85%34 350
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.57%20 376
