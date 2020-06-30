Share : 30 June 2020 - Court Sanction Announcement

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

30 June 2020

Recommended Offer for

Share plc by

Antler Holdco Limited ("ii")

(the holding company of Interactive Investor and the ii Group)

COURT SANCTION OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT

On 17 February 2020 the Boards of ii and Share plc announced that they had reached agreement on the terms of a recommended offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Share plc (the "Offer") to be effected by a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Scheme") which was contained in a document sent to Share plc Shareholders on 13 March 2020 (the "Scheme Document").

Share plc and ii are pleased to announce that, at the Court Hearing held earlier today, the High Court made an order sanctioning the Scheme under section 899 of the Companies Act.

Next Steps

Share plc and ii confirm that, as expected, the Scheme Record Time will be 6.00 pm on 30 June 2020.

The Scheme remains conditional on, and will become effective upon, the Court Order being delivered to the Registrar of Companies, which is expected take place on 3 July 2020.

Dealings in Share plc Shares will be suspended with effect from 7.30 a.m. on 1 July 2020. Accordingly, today will, as previously announced on 12 June 2020, be the last day of dealings in, and for the registration of transfers of, and disablement in CREST of, Share plc Shares. It is expected that the admission to trading of Share plc Shares on AIM will be cancelled with effect from 7.00 a.m. on 6 July 2020.

The last time for Nominee Shareholders to notify the Registrar of their Underlying Holders will be noon on 1 July 2020.

Scheme Shareholders' consideration under the terms of the Offer will be despatched in the form of share certificates and settled through CREST or despatched in the form of a cheque by no later than 17 July 2020.

A further announcement will be made when the Scheme has become effective.

General

References to time are to London time. If any of the dates and/or times in this announcement change, the revised dates and/or times will be notified to Share plc Shareholders by announcement through a Regulatory Information Service and by making such announcement available on the following websites: ii.co.uk/share andhttps://www.share.com/share-plc.

Terms used but not defined in this announcement shall have the meaning given to them in the Scheme Document.

