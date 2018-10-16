Share : Directors Dealings

Share plc ("the Company")

Director Dealings

PURCHASE OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES AND AWARDS OF MATCHING SHARES

Share plc (AIM:SHRE.LN) announces that the undermentioned directors of the Company on

Friday 12th October purchased ordinary shares of 0.5 pence in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an allocation cost of 25.25 pence per share as "partnership shares" under the

Company's Share Incentive Plan. These purchases were undertaken by the trustee of the Company's Share Incentive Plan, Sharesecure Ltd, a UK registered company, on behalf of these individuals and the shares were purchased in the open market. Allocation cost is calculated in accordance with HMRC SIP Rules and Guidance.

In connection with these purchases on the same date the directors were awarded Ordinary Shares as "matching shares" under the Company's Share Incentive Plan. No consideration was paid by the grantees for the award of the matching shares and no consideration is due on the release of the matching shares.

The risk of forfeiture attached to the matching shares will normally be removed on the third anniversary of allocation subject to continued employment and the retention of the

Partnership shares in connection with which they were awarded.

All the above transactions are summarised below:

Director Partnership shares acquired Matching shares awarded Total holding following notification % of current issued Ordinary Shares Richard Tolkien 584 1,188 355,262 0.25 Richard Stone 584 1,188 699,202 0.49 Francesca Ecsery 584 1,188 94,552 0.06 Mike Birkett 584 1,188 82,145 0.06 Gareth Thomas 584 1,188 164,455 0.11

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Tolkien 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Share plc b) LEI 213800GEZ4DHXJKGPB78 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Transaction 1 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.5 PENCE EACH ISIN: GB0001977866 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of partnership shares under the company's share incentive plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.2525 per share 584 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 12/10/18 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON Transaction 2 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.5 PENCE EACH ISIN: GB0001977866 b) Nature of the transaction Award of matching shares under the company's share incentive plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 1188 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 12/10/18 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Richard Stone 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Share plc b) LEI 213800GEZ4DHXJKGPB78 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Transaction 1 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.5 PENCE EACH ISIN: GB0001977866 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of partnership shares under the company's share incentive plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £0.2525 per share 584 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 12/10/18 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON Transaction 2 a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.5 PENCE EACH ISIN: GB0001977866 b) Nature of the transaction Award of matching shares under the company's share incentive plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.00 1188 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price N/A - single transaction e) Date of the transaction 12/10/18 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange XLON

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons