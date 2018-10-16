Log in
Share : Directors Dealings

10/16/2018 | 02:18pm CEST

Share plc ("the Company")

Director Dealings

PURCHASE OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES AND AWARDS OF MATCHING SHARES

Share plc (AIM:SHRE.LN) announces that the undermentioned directors of the Company on

Friday 12th October purchased ordinary shares of 0.5 pence in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an allocation cost of 25.25 pence per share as "partnership shares" under the

Company's Share Incentive Plan. These purchases were undertaken by the trustee of the Company's Share Incentive Plan, Sharesecure Ltd, a UK registered company, on behalf of these individuals and the shares were purchased in the open market. Allocation cost is calculated in accordance with HMRC SIP Rules and Guidance.

In connection with these purchases on the same date the directors were awarded Ordinary Shares as "matching shares" under the Company's Share Incentive Plan. No consideration was paid by the grantees for the award of the matching shares and no consideration is due on the release of the matching shares.

The risk of forfeiture attached to the matching shares will normally be removed on the third anniversary of allocation subject to continued employment and the retention of the

Partnership shares in connection with which they were awarded.

All the above transactions are summarised below:

Director

Partnership shares acquired

Matching shares awarded

Total holding following notification

% of current issued Ordinary

Shares

Richard Tolkien

584

1,188

355,262

0.25

Richard Stone

584

1,188

699,202

0.49

Francesca Ecsery

584

1,188

94,552

0.06

Mike Birkett

584

1,188

82,145

0.06

Gareth Thomas

584

1,188

164,455

0.11

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Tolkien

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Share plc

b)

LEI

213800GEZ4DHXJKGPB78

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Transaction 1

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.5

PENCE EACH

ISIN: GB0001977866

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of partnership shares under the company's share incentive plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.2525 per share

584

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

12/10/18

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

Transaction 2

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.5 PENCE EACH

ISIN: GB0001977866

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of matching shares under the company's share incentive plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00

1188

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

12/10/18

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Richard Stone

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Share plc

b)

LEI

213800GEZ4DHXJKGPB78

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Transaction 1

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.5

PENCE EACH

ISIN: GB0001977866

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of partnership shares under the company's share incentive plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£0.2525 per share

584

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

12/10/18

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

Transaction 2

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.5 PENCE EACH

ISIN: GB0001977866

b)

Nature of the transaction

Award of matching shares under the company's

share incentive plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.00

1188

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A - single transaction

e)

Date of the transaction

12/10/18

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Francesca Ecsery

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-executive Director

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Share plc

b)

LEI

213800GEZ4DHXJKGPB78

Share plc published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 12:17:10 UTC
