Share : Directors Dealings

Share plc ("the Company")
Director Dealings
PURCHASE OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES AND AWARDS OF MATCHING SHARES
Share plc (AIM:SHRE.LN) announces that the undermentioned directors of the Company on
Friday 11th January 2019 purchased ordinary shares of 0.5 pence in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at an allocation cost of 23.25 pence per share as "partnership shares" under the
Company's Share Incentive Plan. These purchases were undertaken by the trustee of the Company's Share Incentive Plan, Sharesecure Ltd, a UK registered company, on behalf of these individuals and the shares were purchased in the open market. Allocation cost is calculated in accordance with HMRC SIP Rules and Guidance.
In connection with these purchases on the same date the directors were awarded Ordinary Shares as "matching shares" under the Company's Share Incentive Plan. No consideration was paid by the grantees for the award of the matching shares and no consideration is due on the release of the matching shares.
The risk of forfeiture attached to the matching shares will normally be removed on the third anniversary of allocation subject to continued employment and the retention of the
Partnership shares in connection with which they were awarded.
All the above transactions are summarised below:
|
Director
|
Partnership shares acquired
|
Matching shares awarded
|
Total holding following notification
|
% of current issued Ordinary
Shares
|
Richard Tolkien
|
646
|
1,292
|
362,546
|
0.25
|
Richard Stone
|
645
|
1,290
|
704,719
|
0.49
|
Francesca Ecsery
|
645
|
1,290
|
100,069
|
0.07
|
Mike Birkett
|
645
|
1,290
|
87,667
|
0.06
|
Gareth Thomas
|
645
|
1,290
|
169,972
|
0.12
Notification of Transactions of Directors/Persons Discharging Managerial
Responsibility and their Closely Associated Persons
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Richard Tolkien
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Non-executive Director
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
Share plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
213800GEZ4DHXJKGPB78
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Transaction 1
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.5
PENCE EACH
ISIN: GB0001977866
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Purchase of partnership shares under the company's share incentive plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£0.2325 per share
646
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A - single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11/01/19
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange XLON
|
Transaction 2
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
ORDINARY SHARES OF 0.5 PENCE EACH
ISIN: GB0001977866
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Award of matching shares under the company's share incentive plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price(s)
Volume(s)
0.00
1292
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
N/A - single transaction
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11/01/19
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange XLON
