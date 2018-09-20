Log in
Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG

SHAREHOLDER VALUE BETEILIGUNGEN AG (SVE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time TRADEGATE AG - 09/20 10:44:15 am
126.0000 EUR   0.00%
01:05pSHAREHOLDER VAL : Notification and public disclosure of transactions..
EQ
06/15SVM Pushes for New Board Member at EDPR
DJ
News 
News
OFFRE

Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

0
09/20/2018 | 01:05pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.09.2018 / 12:58
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Verus Group Management AG

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Helmut
Last name(s): Fink
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG

b) LEI
529900V1ZBO7TDIQX144 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A168205

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
121.00 EUR 605000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
121.0000 EUR 605000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-09-18; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


20.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Shareholder Value Beteiligungen AG
Neue Mainzer Straße 1
60311 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.shareholdervalue.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

44967  20.09.2018 


© EQS 2018
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Fischer Chairman-Management Board
Helmut Fink Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael R. Drill Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Volker Schindler Member-Supervisory Board
Reiner Sachs Head-Investor Relations
