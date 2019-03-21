Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRV) Announces Q3 2018 Revenues, Continues Record-breaking Sales Growth

PLANO, Texas, March 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRV) (“the Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., today announces record quarterly revenues of $25.9 million for the fiscal third quarter ended Jan. 31, 2019, an increase of approximately $8 million compared to second-quarter revenues of $17.9 million.



This quarterly performance sets yet another record for the Company, as it has now reported sales revenues of over $64 million since the December 2017 launch of products through its Elepreneur and Elevacity Global subsidiaries.

“Over the last 15 months, our product sales for the incredible health and wellness division of Elevacity Global have dramatically and consistently increased,” stated John “JT” Thatch, CEO of Sharing Services. “Our 2018 Q3 results are continued proof that our ’Blue Ocean Strategy’ is being implemented and accepted in the direct selling marketplace. At a record-breaking pace, our Elepreneur division continues to execute on our mission to change the direct selling industry with best-in-class products and services.”

Sharing Services continues to gain traction in the direct selling industry, taking interest and/or ownership in companies that offer services ranging from health and wellness to energy, technology, insurance services, training, media and travel benefits.

Since its inception in late 2017, the Company has taken several steps to support its expansion pursuits, establishing a new corporate headquarters to accommodate growth and bringing on experienced talent to help drive momentum on a grand scale. The Company has announced global expansion plans, which it is implementing throughout 2019.

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 10-Q and 10-K filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRV), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a diversified holding company specializing in the direct selling industry. SHRV owns, operates or controls an interest in a variety of companies that either sell products to the consumer directly through independent representatives or offers services that range from health and wellness, energy, technology, insurance services, training, media and travel benefits. Its divisions include Elevacity Global, LLC and Elepreneur, LLC. For more information, visit www.SharingServicesInc.com, www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

