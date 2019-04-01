Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRV) Subsidiary, Elepreneur, LLC., and its Founder Featured in ‘Networking Times' 

PLANO, Texas, April 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – via NetworkWire – Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: ( SHRV ) (“the Company”), formerly Sharing Services Inc., today announces that Robert Oblon, founder of its wholly owned subsidiary Elepreneur LLC, is featured in the Spring 2019 issue of the direct selling industry publication Networking Times.



Oblon is showcased in an exclusive edition entitled “Elevating Health, Wealth and Happiness.” The 15-page cover story highlights Oblon’s background of over 22 years in the online travel industry and passion for creating direct selling and network marketing models, the unique story of how the company Elepreneur was born, and Oblon’s personal mission for Elepreneur as it promotes successful home-based business opportunities within the global online retail, gig economy.

Published by Gabriel Media Group, Inc., this special edition of Networking Times also includes profiles of select Elepreneurs (independent salesforce), an excerpt from the book Big Potential, authored by positive psychologist Shawn Achor, and a feature on world-renowned motivational speaker Les Brown.

Visit Networking Times to view a preview and download the Spring 2019 edition here: http://www.networkingtimes.com/

About Elepreneurs

Elepreneurs is on a mission to elevate your health, wealth and happiness. We help you elevate your life through patented nutritional products, life-changing virtual success training, and a unique rewards program.

Elepreneurs actually builds happiness right into our powerful nutritional products. The superior, scientifically backed ingredients stimulate the happiness hormones — dopamine, oxytocin, serotonin, and endorphins — which we refer to as D.O.S.E. For more information, visit www.elepreneur.com .

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRV), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a diversified holding company specializing in the direct selling industry. SHRV owns, operates or controls an interest in a variety of companies that either sell products to the consumer directly through independent representatives or offers services that range from health and wellness, energy, technology, insurance services, training, media and travel benefits. Its divisions include Elevacity Global, LLC and Elepreneur, LLC. For more information, visit www.Shrvinc.com , www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 31E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

