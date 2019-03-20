Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC  >  Sharing Services Global Corp    SHRV

SHARING SERVICES GLOBAL CORP

(SHRV)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sharing Services Inc. (SHRV) Announces Name Change to Sharing Services Global Corporation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 05:09pm EDT

PLANO, Texas, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sharing Services Inc. (OTCQB: SHRV) (“the Company”) announces that it has formally changed its name to Sharing Services Global Corporation to better represent its focus on international markets. The Company will begin branding its newly adopted name effective immediately.

“Changing our name to Sharing Services Global reflects our initiatives and long-term goals for corporate growth and expansion of our customer base,” stated John “JT” Thatch, CEO of Sharing Services. “We are pleased to experience increased demand for our products in the U.S. and are eager to make them available to consumers in other parts of the world.”

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRV), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a diversified holding company specializing in the direct selling industry. SHRV owns, operates or controls an interest in a variety of companies that either sell products to the consumer directly through independent representatives or offers services that range from health and wellness, energy, technology, insurance services, training, media and travel benefits. Its divisions include Elevacity Global, LLC and Elepreneur, LLC. For more information, visit www.SharingServicesInc.com, www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Contact:
Sharing Services Global Corporation
Investor Relations
(714) 203-6717
Info@SharingSevicesInc.com

Corporate Communications:
NetworkWire (NW)
New York, New York
www.NetworkNewsWire.com
212.418.1217 Office
Editor@NetworkWire.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHARING SERVICES GLOBAL CO
05:09pSharing Services Inc. (SHRV) Announces Name Change to Sharing Services Global..
GL
03/15SHARING SERVICES GLOBAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Cond..
AQ
02/07SHARING SERVICES GLOBAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
01/29SHARING SERVICES GLOBAL CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financ..
AQ
01/24SHARING SERVICES, INC. : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fis..
AQ
01/15SHARING SERVICES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
01/14SHARING SERVICES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
01/10SHARING SERVICES : Names Multilingual Direct-Selling Marketing Leader Clare Holb..
AQ
01/09SHARING SERVICES : Names Multilingual Direct-Selling Marketing Leader Clare Holb..
AQ
2018SHARING SERVICES, INC. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligat..
AQ
More news
Chart SHARING SERVICES GLOBAL CORP
Duration : Period :
Sharing Services Global Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
John D. Thatch President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Frank A. Walters CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Cathy McCain General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHARING SERVICES GLOBAL CORP-16.00%0
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.83%902 636
RED HAT3.53%32 142
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC26.34%26 925
SPLUNK INC23.56%19 145
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC.40.85%17 171
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.