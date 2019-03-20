Sharing Services Inc. (SHRV) Announces Name Change to Sharing Services Global Corporation

PLANO, Texas, March 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – Sharing Services Inc. (OTCQB: SHRV) (“the Company”) announces that it has formally changed its name to Sharing Services Global Corporation to better represent its focus on international markets. The Company will begin branding its newly adopted name effective immediately.



“Changing our name to Sharing Services Global reflects our initiatives and long-term goals for corporate growth and expansion of our customer base,” stated John “JT” Thatch, CEO of Sharing Services. “We are pleased to experience increased demand for our products in the U.S. and are eager to make them available to consumers in other parts of the world.”

Additional information is contained in the Company’s 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRV), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a diversified holding company specializing in the direct selling industry. SHRV owns, operates or controls an interest in a variety of companies that either sell products to the consumer directly through independent representatives or offers services that range from health and wellness, energy, technology, insurance services, training, media and travel benefits. Its divisions include Elevacity Global, LLC and Elepreneur, LLC. For more information, visit www.SharingServicesInc.com, www.Elevacity.com or www.Elepreneur.com

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including the Company's operating margin and rolling average annual growth in tangible book value per share, constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this document are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Contact:

Sharing Services Global Corporation

Investor Relations

(714) 203-6717

Info@SharingSevicesInc.com

Corporate Communications:

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com