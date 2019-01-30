Japan's Sharp marks down full-year forecast

Log in
01/30/2019 | 02:28am EST
FILE PHOTO - A logo of Sharp Corp is pictured at CEATEC JAPAN 2016 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese electronics maker Sharp cut its full-year outlook, citing U.S.-China trade frictions and weaker demand from a major unnamed client.

Sharp, an Apple Inc supplier, said it now expects an operating profit of 107 billion yen ($979.1 million) for the full-year through March, less than its previous forecast of 112 billion yen.

The company also cut its annual sales forecast to 2.50 trillion yen from 2.69 trillion yen expected earlier.

Sharp did not name Apple, but said a major customer had adjusted inventory. It also cited trade friction between the United States and China.

Sharp last year had raised its full-year outlook amid a turnaround under the ownership of Taiwanese contract manufacturer Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

Other Japanese manufacturers such as precision motor maker Nidec Corp have given similar warnings. Camera and printer maker Canon Inc said on Wednesday it expected a 5.2 percent fall in annual operating profit.

(Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE -1.04% 154.68 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
CANON INC -0.45% 3119 End-of-day quote.7.55%
SHARP CORPORATION -1.23% 1208 End-of-day quote.13.64%
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 2 527 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 75 699 M
Debt 2019 239 B
Yield 2019 0,82%
P/E ratio 2019 9,31
P/E ratio 2020 9,28
EV / Sales 2019 0,35x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Capitalization 643 B
