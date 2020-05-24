Log in
Sharp Corporation

SHARP CORPORATION

(6753)
Japan?s Uniqlo to make masks using underwear fabric

05/24/2020 | 11:29pm EDT
A woman walks past the logo of Uniqlo at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul

Japanese casual clothing chain Uniqlo, owned by Fast Retailing, said it plans to sell face masks made of fabric used for its Airism underwear line in response to strong demand for protective gear for the coronavirus.

The company had previously been wary of making face masks, but a spokeswoman said it changed its mind after receiving many requests from customers to make them.

Details on pricing and launch dates would be announced at a later date, she said on Monday.

The Airism undergarments feature a specially-developed fabric known for a smooth, silky feel. The company says the fabric also keeps the wearer cool in the summer months by releasing moisture and heat.

Facial masks have been in short supply in Japan since the coronavirus epidemic swept the country, prompting businesses such as sportswear brand Mizuno Corp and smartphone screen maker Sharp Corp to start producing them.

(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Sakura Murakami; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. 0.08% 53000 End-of-day quote.-18.46%
MIZUNO CORPORATION -1.10% 1880 End-of-day quote.-31.96%
SHARP CORPORATION -1.06% 1117 End-of-day quote.-33.71%
