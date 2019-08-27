Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sharp Corporation    6753   JP3359600008

SHARP CORPORATION

(6753)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

SHARP : Showcases World's Largest 8K LC Display at IFA2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 09:11am BST

120-inch screens join expanding 8K+5G Ecosystem,
latest AIoT updates also unveiled

At IFA2019, held September 6-11 in Berlin, Sharp Corporation (TOKYO: 6753) will unveil the world’s largest liquid crystal display monitor. Alongside a range of prosumer cameras and camcorders, the enormous, 120-inch screen will form part of a showcase of Sharp’s groundbreaking 8K+5G Ecosystem, which also includes applications of 8K technology in arenas such as medical science and the arts. Attendees will also be introduced to Sharp’s AIoT line of smart life solutions, including the latest updates to RoBoHoN, the company’s unique robotic mobile phone.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190827005329/en/

The world's largest 120-inch monitor will be displayed to showcase Sharp's 8K+5G Ecosystem. (Photo: Business Wire)

The world's largest 120-inch monitor will be displayed to showcase Sharp's 8K+5G Ecosystem. (Photo: Business Wire)

Extending its long track-record as a pioneer in the field of 8K technology and products, IFA2019 will see Sharp propose an evolution of its industry-leading 8K+5G Ecosystem that takes advantage of the possibilities offered by the massive high-speed data transfer capacity of 5G mobile technology. As well as the launch of a 5G service to support the data requirements of 8K UHD imaging, the comprehensive framework promises to transform consumers’ lives in a variety of fields, from video production and transmission, to medical and educational applications.

“Since our launch of the world’s first-ever 8K display back in 2011, Sharp has continued to develop 8K products in the BtoC realm, but thanks to advances in communication and imaging technology, we are now also able to offer fresh value in the field of BtoB,” said Kazuhiro Kitamura, Business Unit President, Global TV Systems BU and Head of Europe Business. “Currently, we are partnering with other companies to run verification tests in various fields. By working in tandem with other firms’ technology, rather than promoting our own 8K offerings in isolation, we are able to foster breakthroughs and nurture 8K+5G Ecosystem across an ever-wider range of disciplines. The more partners we can bring on board with groundbreaking technological advances of their own, the more we can achieve together to enrich society and people’s lives.”

One field for which Sharp has particularly high hopes is learning. The company will display 8K Viewer for museum and school use at IFA2019. This Viewer, pairing with 5G connectivity enables to display artistic masterworks with substantially greater detail and resolution than can be observed with the naked eye opens up fresh possibilities for remote viewing. Such advances have massive potential in the fields of education and art restoration­­.

Displays at IFA 2019 are just a few more of the many ways in which Sharp is continuing to change the world through 8K, 5G and AIoT.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation is a worldwide developer of innovative products and core technologies that play a key role in shaping the future of electronics. Sharp sets its business vision as “Changing the World with 8K and AIoT.” 8K technology creates images that reveal a world beyond our everyday reality and gives birth to thrilling new discoveries. AIoT connects people and society through artificial intelligence and IoT technology. Being the origin of countless innovations, through these ideas, Sharp will continue to revolutionize the world. Sharp Corporation employs 52,564 people around the world (as of June 30, 2019) and recorded consolidated annual sales of 2.4 trillion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.

For more information, please visit: http://sharp-world.com/


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHARP CORPORATION
09:11aSHARP : Showcases World's Largest 8K LC Display at IFA2019
BU
08/02Apple supplier Sharp tumbles as trade gloom offsets Vietnam plant plans
RE
08/02EXCLUSIVE : Foxconn eyes sale of $8.8 billion China plant amid trade war woes - ..
RE
08/01SHARP : to Establish a New Subsidiary in Vietnam
AQ
08/01Sharp posts lower-than-expected profit as trade gloom hits electronics demand
RE
08/01SHARP : April-June net profit falls 34.7% on slower TV sales
AQ
07/09Nintendo says to shift part of Switch console production out of China
RE
07/09SHARP : Installs Solar Power System on Rooftop of Yokohama Rubber Tire Factory i..
PU
07/09Sharp Corp's Dynabook PC unit says it aims to go public in FY 2021
RE
07/05SHARP : NEDO, Sharp, and Toyota to Begin Public Road Trials of Electrified Vehic..
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 489 B
EBIT 2020 86 667 M
Net income 2020 65 109 M
Debt 2020 349 B
Yield 2020 1,37%
P/E ratio 2020 9,26x
P/E ratio 2021 9,21x
EV / Sales2020 0,40x
EV / Sales2021 0,36x
Capitalization 642 B
Chart SHARP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sharp Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHARP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 263,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 051,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 80,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cheng Wu Tai Chairman & President
Katsuaki Nomura Representative Director & Senior GM-Administration
Yoshihisa Ishida Director & Executive Vice President
Toshiaki Takayama Representative Director & Executive Officer
Yang Wei Liu Director & Manager-IoT Electro Device Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHARP CORPORATION-1.13%6 058
SONY CORP13.42%69 657
PANASONIC CORPORATION-15.94%18 160
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%8 513
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 181
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD11.85%3 321
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group