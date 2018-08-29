Log in
SHARP CORPORATION (6753)
Sharp : AQUOS 8K LCD Monitor (LV-70X500E) for Europe Wins EISA Award 2018-2019

08/29/2018 | 07:57am CEST

AQUOS LV-70X500E

Sharp Corporation's AQUOS 8K LCD monitor (LV-70X500E) for the European market won an EISA AWARD 2018-2019.

The influential EISA AWARDS represent outstanding new products released in Europe in the past year in various expert groups, as selected by the editors and technical writers of EISA publications.

The AQUOS 8K LCD monitor won a Best Product Award for Monitor Innovation in the Home Theatre Display & Video. The top-end model in the AQUOS Series, the LV-70X500E adopts an 8K high-resolution LCD panel with 16 times the resolution of Full-HD. In addition to its 8K high-resolution panel, which displays images with realism not possible with 4K panels and in detail indiscernible to the naked eye, this AQUOS 8K LCD monitor incorporates Sharp's wealth of AQUOS technologies for high brightness and wide colour gamut. The result is an image experience that has to be seen to be believed. The EISA AWARD recognizes Sharp for being first to the European market with a monitor capable of displaying 8K images.

Sharp will continue to accelerate development of its 8K TVs together with a range of related 8K products to lead the world by establishing an '8K Ecosystem.'

Award Details

  • * EISA: Expert Imaging and Sound Association. Launched in 1982, EISA is a prominent industry association of more than 50 special interest magazines, mainly in the fields of cameras, mobile electronics, audio, and video, from 28 countries in Europe and from Japan and the U.S.

The LV-70X500Ewill be on display at IFA 2018, to be held at Messe Berlin from August 31 (Friday) to September 5 (Wednesday). (Sharp Booth: Hall 11.2/103)

Disclaimer

Sharp Corporation published this content on 29 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2018 05:56:01 UTC
