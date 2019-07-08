Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sharp Corporation    6753   JP3359600008

SHARP CORPORATION

(6753)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sharp : Installs Solar Power System on Rooftop of Yokohama Rubber Tire Factory in the Philippines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 11:28pm EDT

Yokohama Rubber tire factory

Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (SESJ)*2has installed a solar power system on the rooftop of a production plant*3run by the production and sales subsidiary of the Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. in Pampanga Province, the Philippines.

The solar power system has an output of approximately 4 MW-dc. The generated electricity will be used within the tire factory, allowing the factory to reduce the amount of electricity it purchases from the grid. The tire factory's environmental policy covers items such as the conservation of natural resources and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, which are the cause of global warming. The solar power system was installed as part of this policy. The estimated annual power generation capacity is approximately 5,363 MWh. This is equivalent to a reduction in greenhouse gases of roughly 2,858t-CO2/year.

This project was implemented after selection as one of the Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) Model Project*4, financially supported by the Ministry of the Environment, Japan. Sharp remains committed to spreading the use of renewable energy around the world.

Location

Output

(module capacity)

Annual power generation capacity (estimate)

Greenhouse gas emissions reduction

(estimate)

Installation and start of operation

Tire factory, the Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. (Pampanga Province, the Philippines)

Approx.

4 MW-dc

Approx. 5,363 MWh/year

Approx. 2,858t-CO2/year (equivalent)

July 4, 2019

*1 The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd. manufactures tires, industrial products, sporting equipment, and other items.
Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Masataka Yamaishi

*2 SESJ is a subsidiary of Sharp Corporation that specialises in energy solutions such as the sale of PV systems and the installation of electrical equipment.
Headquarters: Yao, Osaka Prefecture; President: Hiroshi Sasaoka

*3 A tire factory operated by Yokohama Tire Philippines, Inc., a tire manufacturing and sales subsidiary of the Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.
Headquarters: Pampanga Province, the Philippines; President: Hitoshi Kobayashi

*4 Ministry of the Environment, Japan has been implementing the 'JCM Model Projects,' which provides financial supports covering up to half of the initial investment costs. The purpose of this model projects is to financially support the implementation of projects which reduce GHG emissions by utilizing leading low carbon technologies in developing countries, and in return, to acquire JCM credits for achievement of Japan's GHG emission reduction and the partner countries emission reduction target.

Disclaimer

Sharp Corporation published this content on 09 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 July 2019 03:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHARP CORPORATION
07/08SHARP : Installs Solar Power System on Rooftop of Yokohama Rubber Tire Factory i..
PU
07/08Sharp Corp's Dynabook PC unit says it aims to go public in FY 2021
RE
07/05SHARP : NEDO, Sharp, and Toyota to Begin Public Road Trials of Electrified Vehic..
AQ
06/25SHARP : Another solar park goes online in Mongolia
AQ
06/24Foxconn Taps New Boss Amid Challenges -- WSJ
DJ
06/21UPDATE3 : Foxconn's Gou resigns, replaced by Sharp board member Liu
AQ
06/21UPDATE2 : Foxconn's Gou resigns, replaced by Sharp board member Liu
AQ
06/12SHARP : Builds Mega Solar Plant near New Ulaanbaatar International Airport, Mong..
PU
06/11Foxconn has enough capacity outside China to meet Apple's U.S. demand
RE
06/11Foxconn has enough capacity outside China to meet Apple's U.S. demand
RE
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 520 B
EBIT 2020 91 533 M
Net income 2020 67 123 M
Debt 2020 362 B
Yield 2020 1,19%
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
EV / Sales2020 0,47x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 814 B
Chart SHARP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sharp Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHARP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1 245  JPY
Last Close Price 1 332  JPY
Spread / Highest target 42,6%
Spread / Average Target -6,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Cheng Wu Tai Chairman & President
Katsuaki Nomura Representative Director & Senior GM-Administration
Yoshihisa Ishida Director & Executive Vice President
Toshiaki Takayama Representative Director & Executive Officer
Yang Wei Liu Director & Manager-IoT Electro Device Group
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHARP CORPORATION25.31%7 518
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR)7.96%258 189
SONY CORP15.37%68 313
PANASONIC CORPORATION-1.77%20 266
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%10 516
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About