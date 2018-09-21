Sharp : Receives Order to Construct Mega Solar Power Plants in Binh Thuan and Long An Provinces in Vietnam

Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (SESJ)*1 will construct mega solar power plants at locations in Binh Thuan Province and Long An Province in Vietnam, each with a capacity of approximately 49 MW-dc for a combined capacity of approximately 98 MW-dc. SESJ received the order from Gia Lai Hydropower Joint Stock Company*2 and TTC-Duc Hue Long An Power Joint Stock Company*3 operating under the umbrella of the Thanh Thanh Cong Group (TTC Group)*4.
The amount of electricity generated annually is forecast to be approximately 149,740 MWh/year for both power plants combined. This is equivalent to the amount consumed in a year by 79,353 average Vietnamese households*5. The output from these facilities is expected to allow avoided greenhouse gas emissions of 49,863 t-CO2 per year.
The government of Vietnam plans*6 to raise the generating capacity of solar power facilities to 850 MW by the year 2020 and to 12,000 MW by 2030. In June 2017, the government introduced a feed-in tariff (FIT)*7 system to further encourage the wider use of renewable energy. Electricity generated at both of these power plants will qualify under this system.
Groundbreaking at the construction site in Long An Province held on August 31, 2018
|
Country
|
Socialist Republic of Vietnam
|
Location
|
Binh Thuan Province
|
Long An Province
|
Output (module capacity)
|
Approx. 49 MW-dc
|
Approx. 49 MW-dc
|
Annual power generation capacity (estimate)
|
Approx. 76,920 MWh/year
|
Approx. 72,820 MWh/year
|
Avoided greenhouse gas emissions (estimate)
|
Approx. 25,614 t-CO2/year
|
Approx. 24,249 t-CO2/year
|
Start of construction
|
August 2018
|
September 2018
|
Completion and start of operation
|
April 2019 (plan)
|
May 2019 (plan)
-
*1 SESJ is a subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, specializing in energy solutions such as the sales of PV systems and the installation of electrical equipment.
-
*2 Gia Lai Hydropower plays a key role in the TTC Group's renewable energy business, including photovoltaic, hydropower, and wind power.
-
*3 TTC-Duc Hue Long An Power was established to operate solar power plants in Long An Province.
-
*4 The TTC Group is a conglomerate that operates in various sectors, including real estate, energy, agriculture, and education.
-
*5 Calculated at 1,887 kWh per household.
-
*6 Source: The Vietnamese government's 7th Power Development Plan (PDP7)
-
*7 A system whereby electric power companies purchase renewable electricity generated from sources such as solar power and wind power for a fixed period of time at a fixed price.
