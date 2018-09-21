Sharp : Receives Order to Construct Mega Solar Power Plants in Binh Thuan and Long An Provinces in Vietnam

Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (SESJ)*1 will construct mega solar power plants at locations in Binh Thuan Province and Long An Province in Vietnam, each with a capacity of approximately 49 MW-dc for a combined capacity of approximately 98 MW-dc. SESJ received the order from Gia Lai Hydropower Joint Stock Company*2 and TTC-Duc Hue Long An Power Joint Stock Company*3 operating under the umbrella of the Thanh Thanh Cong Group (TTC Group)*4.

The amount of electricity generated annually is forecast to be approximately 149,740 MWh/year for both power plants combined. This is equivalent to the amount consumed in a year by 79,353 average Vietnamese households*5. The output from these facilities is expected to allow avoided greenhouse gas emissions of 49,863 t-CO 2 per year.

The government of Vietnam plans*6 to raise the generating capacity of solar power facilities to 850 MW by the year 2020 and to 12,000 MW by 2030. In June 2017, the government introduced a feed-in tariff (FIT)*7 system to further encourage the wider use of renewable energy. Electricity generated at both of these power plants will qualify under this system.

Groundbreaking at the construction site in Long An Province held on August 31, 2018

Country Socialist Republic of Vietnam Location Binh Thuan Province Long An Province Output (module capacity) Approx. 49 MW-dc Approx. 49 MW-dc Annual power generation capacity (estimate) Approx. 76,920 MWh/year Approx. 72,820 MWh/year Avoided greenhouse gas emissions (estimate) Approx. 25,614 t-CO 2 /year Approx. 24,249 t-CO 2 /year Start of construction August 2018 September 2018 Completion and start of operation April 2019 (plan) May 2019 (plan)