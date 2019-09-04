Sharp : and Samsung sign license agreement on LTE patent license

Sharp has reached a license agreement with Samsung on wireless communication standard essential patent (SEP) license including LTE.

Sharp has now licensed LTE SEPs to many leading vendors and now includes Samsung. Sharp keeps expanding the number of licensees and continues to grant its SEP licenses to any other parties with fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory conditions.

Sharp, as a Japan's leading cell phone vendor, has been providing new-to-the-world mobile handsets that create people's new life styles. In addition, Sharp has been contributing to development of core technologies on mobile communication systems including 3G, 4G and 5G. Sharp's 3G/4G/5G SEP portfolios now include more than 6,000 patents which provide value to 3G/4G/5G products. Along with continuously innovating future mobile communication technologies, Sharp will pursue its vision - realization of '5G+8K Ecosystem' and 'AIoT World.' Sharp is listed on Tokyo stock exchanges (TYO 6753).