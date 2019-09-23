Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Sharp Corporation    6753   JP3359600008

SHARP CORPORATION

(6753)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Sharp : on Show at CEATEC 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/23/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

Sharp Corporation will take part in CEATEC 2019, which is being held at the Makuhari Messe convention center (Mihama-ku, Chiba, Japan) from October 15 to 18 (Tuesday to Friday).

Visitors to Sharp's booth will be treated to a demonstration of state-of-the-art smart living. This will take the form of collaborations between Sharp smart home appliances (COCORO+ Home Appliances) and Sharp services, along with connection with other companies' services. Sharp will also introduce its AIoT Platform, which it is making broadly available to other equipment manufacturers and service providers. The booth will also introduce Sharp's role in the Life Up Promotion project. This project emerged from a 2018 subsidy program run by Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry (METI), which aims to promote cyber/physical integration in living spaces.

Products at the Sharp booth include large displays, such as a 120-inch 8K LCD monitor (one of the world's largest*) and a 90-inch see-through display. These products are designed as business signage solutions to be used in offices and commercial venues.

Visitors can experience smart living in the home as well as innovations in business settings-all made possible through Sharp's vision of 'Changing the world with 8K + 5G and AIoT'.

  • * As of September 24, 2019; for a display comprising a single 8K LCD panel; based on Sharp research.

Location of Sharp Booth

Booth E002, Hall 2, Smart X Zone

Sharp's CEATEC Booth (image)

Exhibit Highlights

1. Ideas for smart living, made possible through collaborations between COCORO LIFE services and other companies' services

Sharp's COCORO HOME smart living app connects Sharp's COCORO LIFE services (such as COCORO KITCHEN and COCORO WASH) with the services of other companies. Collaborations like this make household chores less of a burden and allow people to spend more quality time with their family.
Visitors can also experience a service that lets users keep an eye on vulnerable family members by tracking their use of home appliances. This service is part of Sharp's contribution to the Life Up Promotion consortium sponsored by METI.

2. AIoT Platform

The AIoT Platform has a proven track record in Sharp's COCORO+ Home Appliances. To speed up the adoption of smart living, Sharp is making the platform broadly available to other companies. The booth will introduce features of the AIoT Platform, including an AIoT Module that prepares non-Sharp products for IoT and voice recognition. Sharp will also share ideas for using data from home appliances to create new businesses.

3. Signage solutions centered on 8K technology (reference exhibit)

Sharp will present signage solutions that meet various use cases. Products include a 120-inch 8K LCD monitor (one of the world's largest) and a 60-inch 4K display. Four of the 60-inch displays can be combined to create a single multi-screen display equivalent to a 120-inch 8K display. There will also be a 90-inch see-through display with a transmissive LCD panel. This can be used in show windows; people can look through it to see products on display while checking information on the screen.

4. Conferences

Sharp will hold seminar-type conferences in a dedicated space in its booth. Topics include Sharp's AIoT Platform and COCORO LIFE services, alliances with other companies, and services that make use of usage data collected from Sharp smart home appliances. Sharp will also share ideas on new signage solutions made possible by see-through displays. And it will also show how 8K technology can innovate business.

Disclaimer

Sharp Corporation published this content on 24 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 03:36:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHARP CORPORATION
11:37pSHARP : on Show at CEATEC 2019
PU
09/12SHARP : Toyota tests solar-powered Prius in quest for plugless electric car
RE
09/09SHARP : intros 4K interactive whiteboards
AQ
09/04SHARP : and Samsung sign license agreement on LTE patent license
PU
08/30Japan's curbs on high-tech materials exports to South Korea could backfire
RE
08/28Ground shifts in Indonesia's economy as conservative Islam takes root
RE
08/27SHARP : Showcases World's Largest 8K LC Display at IFA2019
BU
08/02Apple supplier Sharp tumbles as trade gloom offsets Vietnam plant plans
RE
08/02EXCLUSIVE : Foxconn eyes sale of $8.8 billion China plant amid trade war woes - ..
RE
08/01SHARP : to Establish a New Subsidiary in Vietnam
AQ
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 2 444 B
EBIT 2020 85 269 M
Net income 2020 64 942 M
Debt 2020 357 B
Yield 2020 1,15%
P/E ratio 2020 11,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
EV / Sales2020 0,46x
EV / Sales2021 0,42x
Capitalization 768 B
Technical analysis trends SHARP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 250,00  JPY
Last Close Price 1 258,00  JPY
Spread / Highest target 51,0%
Spread / Average Target -0,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chairman & Executive President
Executive Officer & GM-Administration
Managing Executive Officer & Head-Legal
Representative Director & Senior GM-Administration
Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHARP CORPORATION18.34%7 119
SONY CORP24.53%73 303
PANASONIC CORPORATION-6.80%19 336
LG ELECTRONICS INC.--.--%9 413
TCL CORPORATION--.--%6 977
CASIO COMPUTER CO LTD28.49%3 691
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group