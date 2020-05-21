SharpSpring : Recognized with 2020 Best Software Awards from G2 and TrustRadius

GAINESVILLE, FL - May 21, 2020 - SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing and sales automation platform, today announced it has been recognized by two of the leading software review platforms, earning placement as a 2020 Best Software Award winner on G2, and a Top Rated Marketing Automation Software for 2020 on TrustRadius.

'This isn't a subjective list based on a few peoples' opinions,' explains G2 CEO, Godard Abel. 'With the highest traffic and engagement, the largest selection of product and services, and highest quality data, G2 analyzes more than four million data points to determine which products and companies make the list.'

While SharpSpring has always been highly-rated, this is the first time SharpSpring has earned a spot on G2's Best Software list. There are currently 57,844 software companies on G2, and this achievement can only be earned through a high volume of positive customer testimonials. SharpSpring's inclusion this year speaks not only to the company's extremely strong positive consumer sentiment, but also the growing brand presence in the marketplace.

Meanwhile, this marks the third year in a row that SharpSpring has been honored as a top choice for marketing automation by customers through TrustRadius. These Top Rated awards are not influenced by analyst opinion or by the vendor's company size, popularity, or status as a TrustRadius customer - awards are based solely on user feedback.

'SharpSpring customers on TrustRadius love how easy it is to build automated sequences, the wide range of email and landing page templates available, and the competitive price point,' said Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius.

SharpSpring is also one of just three platforms to be named among the 2020 Top Rated All-in-One Marketing Platforms on TrustRadius. All-in-One Marketing Platforms are described by TrustRadius as 'tools that offer several online marketing functions as an integrated package. They are aimed at SMB customers who do not want to purchase several different marketing systems.'

'The agencies working with SharpSpring are truly our partners, so awards like these are the highest honor we can receive,' said SharpSpring Founder & CEO Rick Carlson. 'Our main goal has always been to maximize our customers' ability to grow their businesses and engage their audiences, so it's encouraging - especially during these tough times - to maintain our position as a top-rated sales and marketing automation solution.'

Here is a sampling of customer comments on TrustRadius and G2 about SharpSpring:

'The culture at the company is amazing, which translates to a well thought out platform that is intuitive and rich with features and benefits for small to large organizations.'

- Jason Kramer, Cultivize

'Overall the platform is powerful at a great price, and the team at SharpSpring wants you to succeed, and that shows in their support, courses, documentation, and forums.'

- Brian Busser, We Evolve

'SharpSpring is extremely well suited for marketing agencies supporting other businesses. It is also a great CRM for any business that is wanting to house all of their marketing information in one platform to both save money but to also better understand the impact of their marketing efforts.'

- Steph Hilfer,Viim

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com.