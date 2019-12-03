Log in
SHARPSPRING, INC.

SHARPSPRING, INC.

(SHSP)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SharpSpring to Present at LD Micro Main Event XII on December 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. PT

0
12/03/2019

GAINESVILLE, FL - December 3, 2019-SharpSpring, Inc.(NASDAQ: SHSP), a leading cloud-based marketing automation platform, will be presenting at the LD Micro Main Event XII, which is being held on December 10-12, 2019 at the Luxe Sunset Bel Air Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

SharpSpring management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Pacific time.

Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts at the conference.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact your conference representative or SharpSpring's investor relations team at 949-574-3860 or SHSP@gatewayir.com.

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors, making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at https://www.sharpspring.com/.

Company Contact:
Michael Power
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 352-448-0967
Email: IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
Phone: 949-574-3860
Email: SHSP@gatewayir.com

Disclaimer

SharpSpring Inc. published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 21:42:02 UTC
