Shaw Announces AGM Vote Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw” or, the “Corporation”) announced that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, the resolutions proposed in Shaw’s management proxy circular were adopted.
The detailed results from the annual shareholder meeting are as follows.
1. Election of each of the following fifteen nominees as directors of the Corporation (by ballot):
Votes For
Votes Withheld
#
%
#
%
Peter J. Bissonnette
19,913,899
99.98
4,067
0.02
Adrian I. Burns
19,913,899
99.98
4,067
0.02
Christy Clark
19,917,866
>99.99
100
<0.01
Richard R. Green
19,913,927
99.98
4,039
0.02
Gregg Keating
19,917,938
>99.99
28
<0.01
Michael W. O’Brien
19,913,899
99.98
4,067
0.02
Paul K. Pew
19,917,938
>99.99
28
<0.01
Jeffrey C. Royer
19,917,938
>99.99
28
<0.01
Bradley S. Shaw
19,917,937
>99.99
29
<0.01
JR Shaw
19,913,898
99.98
4,068
0.02
Mike Sievert
19,917,938
>99.99
28
<0.01
JC Sparkman
19,913,927
99.98
4,039
0.02
Carl E. Vogel
19,917,938
>99.99
28
<0.01
Sheila C. Weatherill
19,913,927
99.98
4,039
0.02
Willard H. Yuill
19,913,927
99.98
4,039
0.02
2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Corporation (by show of hands – proxy result shown):
Votes For
Votes Withheld
#
%
#
%
19,874,745
>99.99
101
<0.01
3. Approval of the Corporation’s amended and restated RSU/PSU Plan (by show of hands – proxy result shown):
Votes For
Votes Against
#
%
#
%
19,869,626
99.97
5,220
0.03
4. Approval of the amendment to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan, to increase the total number of Class B Non-Voting Participating Shares issuable and reserved for issuance under the plan (by show of hands – proxy result shown):
Votes For
Votes Against
#
%
#
%
19,869,053
99.97
5,793
0.03
5. Confirm the amended and restated By-Law 1A of the Corporation (by show of hands – proxy result shown):
Votes For
Votes Against
#
%
#
%
19,873,093
99.99
1,753
0.01
