Shaw Announces AGM Vote Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw” or, the “Corporation”) announced that, at its annual meeting of shareholders held earlier today, the resolutions proposed in Shaw’s management proxy circular were adopted.



The detailed results from the annual shareholder meeting are as follows.

1. Election of each of the following fifteen nominees as directors of the Corporation (by ballot):

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Peter J. Bissonnette 19,913,899 99.98 4,067 0.02 Adrian I. Burns 19,913,899 99.98 4,067 0.02 Christy Clark 19,917,866 >99.99 100 <0.01 Richard R. Green 19,913,927 99.98 4,039 0.02 Gregg Keating 19,917,938 >99.99 28 <0.01 Michael W. O’Brien 19,913,899 99.98 4,067 0.02 Paul K. Pew 19,917,938 >99.99 28 <0.01 Jeffrey C. Royer 19,917,938 >99.99 28 <0.01 Bradley S. Shaw 19,917,937 >99.99 29 <0.01 JR Shaw 19,913,898 99.98 4,068 0.02 Mike Sievert 19,917,938 >99.99 28 <0.01 JC Sparkman 19,913,927 99.98 4,039 0.02 Carl E. Vogel 19,917,938 >99.99 28 <0.01 Sheila C. Weatherill 19,913,927 99.98 4,039 0.02 Willard H. Yuill 19,913,927 99.98 4,039 0.02

2. Appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Corporation (by show of hands – proxy result shown):

Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % 19,874,745 >99.99 101 <0.01

3. Approval of the Corporation’s amended and restated RSU/PSU Plan (by show of hands – proxy result shown):

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 19,869,626 99.97 5,220 0.03

4. Approval of the amendment to the Corporation’s Stock Option Plan, to increase the total number of Class B Non-Voting Participating Shares issuable and reserved for issuance under the plan (by show of hands – proxy result shown):

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 19,869,053 99.97 5,793 0.03

5. Confirm the amended and restated By-Law 1A of the Corporation (by show of hands – proxy result shown):

Votes For Votes Against # % # % 19,873,093 99.99 1,753 0.01

