Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  SHAW COMMS A    SJR.A   CA82028K1012

SHAW COMMS A

(SJR.A)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shaw Provides Dividend Rate Notice for Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/31/2019 | 08:01am EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw”) announced today that it has given the registered shareholders of its Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series B (the “Series B Shares”) notice of dividend rates.

The Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate for the Series B Shares was set at 3.687% for the Quarterly Floating Rate Period from and including June 30, 2019 to, but excluding, September 30, 2019. The Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate will be reset every quarter.

The Series B Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SJR.PR.B.

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Shaw Investor Relations investor.relations@sjrb.ca

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHAW COMMS A
08:01aShaw Provides Dividend Rate Notice for Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Cl..
GL
04/10Shaw to Use New 600 MHz Wireless Spectrum to Improve Current LTE Service and ..
GL
04/09Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends
GL
04/09Shaw Declares Dividend Payable on Preferred Shares
GL
03/01Shaw Communications Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call
GL
02/28Shaw Provides Dividend Rate Notice for Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Cl..
GL
01/17Shaw Announces AGM Vote Results
GL
01/14Shaw Declares Dividend Payable on Preferred Shares
GL
01/14Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends
GL
01/14Shaw Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results
GL
More news
Chart SHAW COMMS A
Duration : Period :
SHAW COMMS A Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About