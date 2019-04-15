Log in
Shaw Communications : Bowen Island Residents get the Superior Connectivity they Deserve with Growth of Shaw's Broadband Network

04/15/2019 | 02:33pm EDT

CALGARY, April 15, 2019 - Shaw Communications Inc. today announced the expansion of its leading broadband network to Bowen Island B.C. As a result of this upgrade, residents and customers can now access Shaw's best products and services - including Internet 600 with download speeds of up to 600 megabits-per-second (Mbps), and the newly-launched BlueCurve Home App and BlueCurve Pods.

'Connectivity is the fuel that powers our daily lives, and as a trailblazer of broadband in Western Canada, we understand how important access to fast, high-speed internet is for our customers,' says Jay Mehr, President, Shaw Communications. 'Our teams on Bowen Island have been working tirelessly over the last year-and-a-half to upgrade our broadband network, and today we're excited to give residents access to the same fast and reliable internet speeds that residents across Vancouver and the Lower Mainland currently enjoy.'

Working closely with the Bowen Island Municipality, Shaw began expanding its broadband network to the island in September 2017 with the installation of a high-capacity submarine fibre optic cable from West Vancouver. Shaw teams completed network installation earlier this month and are now ready to offer our residential products and services across the entire island. This network expansion will also benefit Bowen Island businesses who can now access the full suite of Shaw Business Smart products and services, including the newly-introduced Business Gigabit Internet, providing download speeds of up to 1 Gpbs.

Located Northwest of the City of Vancouver, Bowen Island is one of the 23 local authorities that comprise Metro Vancouver.

'As an island community, it is very important that we have reliable, high speed connections for all aspects of our daily life - whether it be for business or personal use, and we appreciate that Shaw has invested in improved connectivity for Bowen Island,' said Gary Ander, Mayor of Bowen Island. 'This upgraded service will not only strengthen our local economy and the viability of new business, but also allow existing enterprises to remain competitive and on Bowen. On behalf of the Bowen Island Municipality, we thank you for contributing to our connected future.'

'Bowen Island is a thriving cultural hub with incredible tourism and arts sectors. New high-speed internet services will give people greater opportunities to participate in the digital economy,' said Minister of Citizens' Services Jinny Sims. 'No matter where you live in B.C., our government wants to increase high speed internet access so local economies can thrive, which is why we have made connectivity a priority. Shaw's investments in their Bowen Island network will greatly benefit a community that is home to many professionals and all who live and visit the island.'

The expansion into Bowen Island increases the size of Shaw's powerful broadband network, consisting of robust multi-gigabit-capable coaxial cable and over 1.4 million kilometres of optical fibre. The strength of its network has allowed Shaw to offer the fastest broadly available download speeds of any operator in Western Canada. By offering fast internet speeds and unlimited data, Shaw gives customers the ability to live their best-connected life without having to worry about slow internet speeds, network capacity issues or being charged for costly data overages.

Shaw sales teams and technicians will be available in-person at The Snug Cafe on Bowen Island from Monday, April 15 to Friday, April 20 to help set up services and answer any questions residents and customers may have.

Shaw customers can purchase Internet 600 for as low as $65 a month for the first 12 months on a two-year ValuePlan. More information about Shaw products and services - including Internet 600 and BlueCurve technology - can be found at shaw.ca.

-30-

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE - SJR, and TSXV - SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

Disclaimer

Shaw Communications Inc. published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 18:32:04 UTC
