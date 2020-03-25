Log in
Shaw Communications Inc. Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call Revised to 3:30pm MT on April 9, 2020

03/25/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw”) will be releasing its consolidated results for the Second Quarter (ending February 29, 2020) on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 2:30 pm Mountain Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time)

A conference call with Shaw Senior Management and the financial community is scheduled as follows. Press/Media and the public will be able to participate in listen-only mode.   

Conference Call Details:

Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 3:30 pm Mountain Time (5:30 pm Eastern Time)
     Canada & USA Toll Free:     1-800-319-4610
     Calgary Toll:                         1-403-351-0324
     Montreal Toll:                       1-514-375-0364
     Toronto Toll:                         1-416-915-3239
     International Toll:                 1-604-638-5340

Please call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.

Replay Dial In: available until midnight Eastern Time, Thursday, May 21, 2020
     Canada & USA Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658
     Code: 4194 followed by the # sign

Webcast:

You can listen to the live or recorded broadcast at:
http://services.choruscall.ca/links/shawq220200409.html

The webcast is available until midnight Eastern Time, Friday, May 8, 2020  

Note:
If you wish to be added to our distribution lists for conference call notices/press releases, please send your request to investor.relations@sjrb.ca

About Shaw Communications Inc.
Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

Contact Information:
Shaw Communications Inc.
Investor Relations
investor.relations@sjrb.ca
www.shaw.ca

© GlobeNewswire 2020
