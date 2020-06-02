Log in
Shaw Communications Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call

06/02/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, June 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw”) will be releasing its consolidated results for the Third Quarter (ending May 31, 2020) on Friday, July 10, 2020 at 2:30 pm Mountain Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time)

A conference call with Shaw Senior Management and the financial community is scheduled as follows. Press/Media and the public will be able to participate in listen-only mode.   

Conference Call Details:

Friday, July 10, 2020 at 3:30 pm Mountain Time; 5:30 pm Eastern Time

 Canada & USA Toll Free:1-800-319-4610
 Calgary Toll:1-403-351-0324
 Montreal Toll:1-514-375-0364
 Toronto Toll:1-416-915-3239
 International Toll:1-604-638-5340

Please call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.

Replay Dial In: available until midnight Eastern Time, Friday, August 21, 2020

 Canada & USA Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658
 Code: 4642 followed by the # sign

Webcast:

You can listen to the live or recorded broadcast at:
http://services.choruscall.ca/links/shawq320200710.html

The webcast is available until midnight Eastern Time, Monday, August 10, 2020  

Note:
If you wish to be added to our distribution lists for conference call notices/press releases, please send your request to investor.relations@sjrb.ca

About Shaw Communications Inc.
Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

Contact Information:
Shaw Communications Inc.
Investor Relations
investor.relations@sjrb.ca
www.shaw.ca

