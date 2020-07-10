Log in
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(SJR.B)
05:04pSHAW COMMUNICATIONS : posts lower third-quarter profit, revenue amid COVID-related store closures
AQ
04:44pSHAW : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:37pShaw Declares Dividend Payable on Preferred Shares
GL
Shaw Declares Monthly Dividends

07/10/2020

CALGARY, Alberta, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared monthly dividends of $0.09875 per Class B Non-Voting Participating Share and $0.098542 per Class A Participating Share, payable on each of September 29, 2020, October 29, 2020 and November 27, 2020 to holders of record at the close of business on September 15, 2020, October 15, 2020 and November 13, 2020, respectively.

The foregoing dividends are designated as “eligible” dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial legislation.

Shaw’s Board of Directors reviews the applicable dividend rates on a quarterly basis.  Shareholders will not be entitled to receive a particular dividend unless they are holders of record on the applicable record date.  There is no entitlement to any dividend prior to such date.

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Shaw Investor Relations investor.relations@sjrb.ca

Financials
Sales 2020 5 328 M 3 920 M 3 920 M
Net income 2020 670 M 493 M 493 M
Net Debt 2020 5 540 M 4 076 M 4 076 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 5,41%
Capitalization 11 284 M 8 299 M 8 302 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 3,16x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,8%
Chart SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Shaw Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 27,04 CAD
Last Close Price 21,99 CAD
Spread / Highest target 45,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley S. Shaw Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Paul McAleese President
Zoran Stakic Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Trevor English Chief Financial & Corporate Development Officer
Adrian Ilene Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.-16.62%8 312
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.80%223 203
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-8.78%87 165
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.20%79 022
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY-3.73%52 257
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC2.20%39 588
