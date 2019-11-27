Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Shaw Communications Inc.    SJR.B   CA82028K2002

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(SJR.B)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 11/27 04:00:00 pm
27.29 CAD   +0.11%
05:16pShaw Files Year-End Disclosure Documents
GL
11/14SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/13SHAW COMMUNICATIONS : Says Regulatory Changes Essential to Driving Future Network Investment
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shaw Files Year-End Disclosure Documents

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 05:16pm EST

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw”) announced today the filing with Canadian securities regulators of its 2019 audited annual consolidated financial statements, related management’s discussion and analysis and 2019 annual information form and the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of its 2019 annual report on Form 40-F which includes the Canadian filings.

These documents are available on Shaw's profile on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website (www.sedar.com).  The Form 40-F is available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website (www.sec.gov).  All of these documents are also available on Shaw’s website at www.shaw.ca/corporate/investor-relations/financial-reports. Any shareholder wishing to receive a printed copy of the 2019 annual report containing the audited annual consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis may request one at no charge by e-mail to investor.relations@sjrb.ca.

About Shaw Communications Inc.

Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Shaw Investor Relations investor.relations@sjrb.ca

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
05:16pShaw Files Year-End Disclosure Documents
GL
11/14SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/13SHAW COMMUNICATIONS : Says Regulatory Changes Essential to Driving Future Networ..
AQ
11/07SHAW COMMUNICATIONS : Freedom Mobile Launches Fast, Affordable Home Internet Ser..
AQ
10/29Shaw Announces TSX Approval For a Normal Course Issuer Bid
GL
10/28SHAW COMMUNICATIONS : Declares dividend payable on preferred shares
AQ
10/25SHAW : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/25SHAW COMMUNICATIONS : Named Western Canada's Fastest Internet Service Provider b..
AQ
10/25SHAW COMMUNICATIONS : report Q4 profit down from year ago, wireless business boo..
AQ
10/25Shaw Declares Dividend Payable On Preferred Shares
GL
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2020 5 504 M
EBIT 2020 1 257 M
Net income 2020 694 M
Debt 2020 4 446 M
Yield 2020 4,39%
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
P/E ratio 2021 19,3x
EV / Sales2020 3,37x
EV / Sales2021 3,24x
Capitalization 14 114 M
Chart SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Shaw Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 28,81  CAD
Last Close Price 27,26  CAD
Spread / Highest target 21,1%
Spread / Average Target 5,70%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley S. Shaw Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Jay Mehr President
James Robert Shaw Executive Chairman
Zoran Stakic Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Trevor English Chief Financial & Corporate Development Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.10.32%10 632
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.53%247 692
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION23.81%92 473
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.57%78 633
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%50 453
ORANGE6.04%43 869
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group