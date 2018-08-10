Log in
SHAWCOR LTD (SCL)

SHAWCOR LTD (SCL)
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/09 11:39:59 pm
26.79 CAD   +1.13%
08/09Shawcor Ltd. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Results
GL
08/09Shawcor Declares Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/30SHAWCOR ANNOUNC : 00am et
AQ
ShawCor Ltd. (USA) : ShawCor Ltd. to Host Earnings Call

08/10/2018 | 02:15pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / ShawCor Ltd. (OTC PINK: SAWLF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 10, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-21E093550661D.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing info@investornetwork.com or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 1 359 M
EBIT 2018 50,5 M
Net income 2018 26,0 M
Finance 2018 38,0 M
Yield 2018 2,24%
P/E ratio 2018 75,68
P/E ratio 2019 23,54
EV / Sales 2018 1,34x
EV / Sales 2019 1,18x
Capitalization 1 860 M
Chart SHAWCOR LTD
Shawcor Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHAWCOR LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 33,0  CAD
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Michael Orr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald M. Wishart Chairman
Ronald J. Dunn Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Gaston Alfonso Taño Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Finance
Dean R. Gibb Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHAWCOR LTD-2.30%1 420
SCHLUMBERGER NV-2.95%91 919
BAKER HUGHES A GE CO9.58%38 534
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-15.06%36 982
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO26.74%17 757
TECHNIPFMC-4.22%14 424
