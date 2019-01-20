Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss the Acquisition of ZCL Composites Inc., Monday, January 21st at 8:00am ET
01/20/2019 | 11:04pm EST
TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today that it has entered into an arrangement agreement (the “Arrangement Agreement”) to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of ZCL Composites Inc. (“ZCL”) (TSX: ZCL).
A conference call/webcast to discuss the acquisition of ZCL Composites Inc. will be held on Monday, January 21st at 8am ET.