SHAWCOR LTD.

Shawcor Declares Quarterly Dividend

11/12/2019 | 05:00pm EST

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) Board of Directors today declared a dividend of fifteen cents (15.00 cents) per share on the outstanding common shares of the Corporation payable on the 6th day of December 2019, to shareholders of record at the close of business on the 22nd day of November 2019.

For Canadian resident shareholders, these dividends are designated as "eligible dividends" for purposes of the enhanced dividend tax credit rules contained in the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial and territorial tax legislation.

For further information, please contact:

Gaston Tano
Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO
Telephone: 416.744.5539
Email: gaston.tano@shawcor.com
shawcor.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 1 586 M
EBIT 2019 76,0 M
Net income 2019 30,0 M
Debt 2019 438 M
Yield 2019 4,29%
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,90x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 982 M
Chart SHAWCOR LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shawcor Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAWCOR LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 22,75  CAD
Last Close Price 14,00  CAD
Spread / Highest target 104%
Spread / Average Target 62,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,00%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Michael Orr President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald M. Wishart Chairman
Ronald J. Dunn Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Gaston Alfonso Taño Chief Financial Officer & SVP-Finance
Dean R. Gibb Vice President-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHAWCOR LTD.-16.83%745
SCHLUMBERGER NV0.91%49 229
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-19.94%18 083
BAKER HUGHES3.49%14 265
TECHNIPFMC5.01%9 178
NATIONAL OILWELL VARCO, INC.-10.19%9 117
