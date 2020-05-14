Shawcor Reports Voting Results From Annual Meeting
0
05/14/2020 | 02:32pm EDT
TORONTO, May 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today, in accordance with Toronto Stock Exchange requirements, the voting results from its Annual Meeting held May 13, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario.
A total of 49,087,610 common shares were voted at the meeting representing 69.72% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the meeting, including the election of all director nominees as follows:
Name of Nominee
% of Votes For
% of Votes Withheld
Lisa J. Bahash
99.84
0.16
Derek S. Blackwood
99.74
0.26
Laura A. Cillis
99.84
0.16
Kevin J. Forbes
99.80
0.20
Michael S. Hanley
99.80
0.20
Robert Mionis
99.78
0.22
Stephen M. Orr
99.77
0.23
Pamela S. Pierce
99.81
0.19
Detailed voting results for the meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
For further information, please contact:
Paul Pierroz Senior Vice President, Corporate and Investor Relations Telephone: 416.744.5540 Email: paul.pierroz@shawcor.com