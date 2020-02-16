Shekel Brainweigh : Brings World's First Micro-Market to EuroShop 2020

Built with Hitachi LiDAR and Shekel Product Aware technologies, Capsule brings a small footprint, 24/7 availability and dramatically improves operational excellence

Shekel Brainweigh Ltd. (ASX: SBW) and Hitachi today unveiled Capsule, the world’s first framework for a cost-effective autonomous micro-market solution based on Hitachi’s LiDAR sensors and Shekel’s Product Aware Shelves at EuroShop 2020. The first Capsule store is expected to launch in Europe in Q2 2020 and is on display at Shekel’s booth #D86 at Hall 3.

“Micro-markets are the fastest growing segment of convenience shopping. We see them exploding in high traffic areas, such as workplaces, campuses, train stations and airports,” said Hideki Hayashi, Sales and Marketing Manager, Hitachi EU Ltd. “Deploying the joint Shekel-Hitachi solution enables retailers and micro-market operators to provide the 24/7 frictionless shopping experience consumers demand without sacrificing accuracy, performance or profitability.”

In a recent consumer survey commissioned by Shekel, 41 percent of respondents specified that if they could return items and purchase more than one item at a time, they would be more open to using a micro-market over vending machines.

Capsule is a modular, integrated, cost-effective framework for autonomous micro-markets that revolutionizes the way shoppers purchase items. It’s an autonomous shopping solution, real-time inventory management platform and privacy compliant LiDAR shopper tracking technology, packaged in an affordable end-to-end cost/effective solution.

“Autonomous micro-markets must demonstrate availability, accuracy of operations, and provide a superior user experience for shoppers,” said Udi Wiesner, General Manager – Retail Innovation Division, Shekel Brainweigh Ltd. “Our joint solution with Hitachi gives retailers flawless identification and tracking of shoppers in an autonomous store area so consumers can collect products from shelves, be automatically charged, and leave the store without ever needing to use a checkout device. Retailers and CPG manufacturers are excited about the Capsule, especially in Europe.”

EuroShop attendees can experience (for free) full frictionless shopping of snacks and drinks at a working Capsule in Shekel’s booth in Hall 3 #D86.

About Shekel Brainweigh

Shekel Brainweigh Ltd. (ASX:SBW) is a well-established technology market leader revolutionizing the retail industry for more than 40 years. Following the last years of disruption in the retail market, the company has reinvented itself embracing the newest technologies of IoT and data analytics to enhance and enlarge its retail market offerings, enabling retailers to adapt to the dramatic changes taking place. For more information, visit https://theshekelgroup.com/.

About Hitachi Europe

Hitachi Europe Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, "Hitachi") is headquartered in Maidenhead, UK. The company is focused on its Social Innovation Business - delivering innovations that answer society's challenges. Hitachi Europe and its subsidiary companies offers a broad range of information & telecommunication systems; rail systems, power and industrial systems; industrial components & equipment; automotive systems, digital media & consumer products and others with operations and research & development Laboratories across EMEA. For more information, visit http://www.hitachi.eu/.

