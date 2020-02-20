PRESS RELEASE SHELF DRILLING ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF US$80 MILLION OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES Dubai, February 20, 2020: Reference is made to the announcement by Shelf Drilling, Ltd. ('Shelf Drilling' or 'the Company', OSE: SHLF) on January 14, 2020 regarding the contract award for its recently acquired high-specification jack-up rig, the Shelf Drilling Enterprise (the 'Rig'). Shelf Drilling announced today that Shelf Drilling Holdings, Ltd. ('SDHL'), one of the Company's indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries, closed a private offering of US$80 million aggregate principal amount of 8.750% senior secured notes due 2024 (the 'Notes'). Shelf Drilling intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering to replenish its liquidity following the acquisition of the Rig and to finance the remaining reactivation and upgrade costs associated with the deployment of the Rig in advance of the contract scheduled to commence in August 2020 in the Gulf of Thailand. The Notes have been issued at an issue price of 100% and will mature on November 15, 2024. The Notes have been guaranteed by the Company and certain of its indirect subsidiaries that guarantee SDHL's existing indebtedness and are secured by a second lien on substantially all of the assets that secure SDHL's revolving credit facility. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the 'Securities Act'), any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. There shall not be any offer or sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. About Shelf Drilling Shelf Drilling is a leading international shallow water offshore drilling contractor with rig operations across Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa and the Mediterranean. Shelf Drilling was founded in 2012 and has established itself as a leader within its industry through its fit-for-purpose strategy and close working relationship with industry leading clients. Shelf Drilling is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with corporate headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Shelf Drilling is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker 'SHLF'. Contact details For questions or comments, please contact investor.relations@shelfdrilling.com This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Shelf Drilling Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 19:01:03 UTC