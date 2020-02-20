Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Oslo Bors  >  Shelf Drilling, Ltd.    SHLF   KYG236271055

SHELF DRILLING, LTD.

(SHLF)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 02/20 04:20:00 pm
18.5500 NOK   -2.11%
02:02pSHELF DRILLING : Announces Private Placement of US$80 Million of Senior Secured Notes
PU
02/19SHELF DRILLING : Share Repurchase
AQ
02/18SHELF DRILLING : Q4 2019 Earnings Release Information
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shelf Drilling : Announces Private Placement of US$80 Million of Senior Secured Notes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 02:02pm EST
Shelf Drilling Announces Private Placement of US$80 Million of Senior Secured Notes
PRESS RELEASE SHELF DRILLING ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF US$80 MILLION OF SENIOR SECURED NOTES Dubai, February 20, 2020: Reference is made to the announcement by Shelf Drilling, Ltd. ('Shelf Drilling' or 'the Company', OSE: SHLF) on January 14, 2020 regarding the contract award for its recently acquired high-specification jack-up rig, the Shelf Drilling Enterprise (the 'Rig'). Shelf Drilling announced today that Shelf Drilling Holdings, Ltd. ('SDHL'), one of the Company's indirect, wholly owned subsidiaries, closed a private offering of US$80 million aggregate principal amount of 8.750% senior secured notes due 2024 (the 'Notes'). Shelf Drilling intends to use the net proceeds from the Notes offering to replenish its liquidity following the acquisition of the Rig and to finance the remaining reactivation and upgrade costs associated with the deployment of the Rig in advance of the contract scheduled to commence in August 2020 in the Gulf of Thailand. The Notes have been issued at an issue price of 100% and will mature on November 15, 2024. The Notes have been guaranteed by the Company and certain of its indirect subsidiaries that guarantee SDHL's existing indebtedness and are secured by a second lien on substantially all of the assets that secure SDHL's revolving credit facility. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the 'Securities Act'), any state securities laws or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. There shall not be any offer or sale of the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. About Shelf Drilling Shelf Drilling is a leading international shallow water offshore drilling contractor with rig operations across Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa and the Mediterranean. Shelf Drilling was founded in 2012 and has established itself as a leader within its industry through its fit-for-purpose strategy and close working relationship with industry leading clients. Shelf Drilling is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with corporate headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Shelf Drilling is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker 'SHLF'. Contact details For questions or comments, please contact investor.relations@shelfdrilling.com This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Disclaimer

Shelf Drilling Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2020 19:01:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SHELF DRILLING, LTD.
02:02pSHELF DRILLING : Announces Private Placement of US$80 Million of Senior Secured ..
PU
02/19SHELF DRILLING : Share Repurchase
AQ
02/18SHELF DRILLING : Q4 2019 Earnings Release Information
AQ
02/17SHELF DRILLING : Share Repurchase
AQ
02/14SHELF DRILLING : Share Repurchase
AQ
02/13SHELF DRILLING : Long-Term Incentive Plan Awards to Primary Insiders
PU
02/13SHELF DRILLING : Long-Term Incentive Plan Awards to Primary Insiders
AQ
02/13SHELF DRILLING : Long Term Incentive Plan
AQ
02/12SHELF DRILLING : Share Repurchase
AQ
02/10SHELF DRILLING : Share Repurchase
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 573 M
EBIT 2019 -5,92 M
Net income 2019 -93,8 M
Debt 2019 919 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,79x
P/E ratio 2020 -14,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,09x
EV / Sales2020 1,77x
Capitalization 278 M
Chart SHELF DRILLING, LTD.
Duration : Period :
Shelf Drilling, Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHELF DRILLING, LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 4,71  $
Last Close Price 2,04  $
Spread / Highest target 193%
Spread / Average Target 130%
Spread / Lowest Target 84,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David J. Mullen Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ernie L. Danner Independent Chairman
William Conrad Hoffman Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Greg O'Brien Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rishi Srivastava Vice President-Technical Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHELF DRILLING, LTD.6.46%278
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED1.31%10 416
HELMERICH & PAYNE0.07%4 950
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-9.41%4 744
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-37.21%2 646
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-18.29%2 146
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group