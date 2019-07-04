PRESS RELEASE

SHELF DRILLING

EXECUTES CONTRACT EXTENSIONS FOR SHELF DRILLING MENTOR AND TENACIOUS

Dubai, July 4, 2019 - Shelf Drilling, Ltd. ("Shelf Drilling" or the "Company", OSE: SHLF) announced today that it has executed a two-year extension for each of the Shelf Drilling Tenacious and the Shelf Drilling Mentor in continuation of their existing contracts through priced options exercised by the customer. Both rigs are now committed until January 2022.

About Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling is a leading international shallow water offshore drilling contractor with rig operations across Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa and the Mediterranean. Shelf Drilling was founded in 2012 and has established itself as a leader within its industry through its fit-for-purpose strategy and close working relationship with industry leading clients. The company is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with corporate headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker "SHLF".

Additional information about Shelf Drilling can be found at www.shelfdrilling.com.

Contact details

For questions or comments, please contact communications@shelfdrilling.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.