Shelf Drilling : Q2 2020 Results Highlights

Neither the delivery of this Presentation nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since such date. Aug 2020 | 2 Oil Price Development In April 2020, Brent crude oil prices fell sharply to new multiyear lows following significant declines in global oil demand and economic instability resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic Prices fell to ~$20 per barrel during April before recovering to ~$40 per barrel in mid-June into early August

mid-June into early August Current oil price is well below recent years' averages and the level necessary to support improvement in utilization and dayrates

Demand for oil and gas is likely to remain depressed in the short to medium term $90 $80 $70 $60 $50 $40 $30 $20 $10 $0 FY 2018 Average: $72 FY 2019 Average: $64 FY 2017 Average: $55 FY 2016 Average: $45 Trough (Jan 2016): $28 Brent Oil Price ($/bbl) Current: $45 2016 Trough $28 FY 2016 $45 FY 2017 $55 FY 2018 $72 FY 2019 $64 Q1 2020 $51 Q2 2020 $33 Q3 20201 $44 Source: Bloomberg, as of 12 August 2020. Note (1): Q3 2020 Brent oil price based on 1 July 2020 to 11 August 2020. Aug 2020 | 3 Global Jack-up Fleet Oil demand destruction has led to significant reductions in capital spending for exploration and production firms globally

Offshore jack-up rig market outlook has substantially deteriorated since the beginning of 2020 with a number of contract terminations and suspensions since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic

jack-up rig market outlook has substantially deteriorated since the beginning of 2020 with a number of contract terminations and suspensions since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic New tendering and contracting activity has slowed significantly in recent months

Global number of contracted jack-up rigs decreased from 386 rigs in March 2020 to 362 in July 2020

jack-up rigs decreased from 386 rigs in March 2020 to 362 in July 2020 Marketed utilization fell from 87% to 82% during the same period

Global jack-up rig count is expected to further decline in the second half of 2020 Source: IHS Petrodata, as of 09 August 2020 # of Contracted Jack-ups Peak (April 2014) 457 JUs Marketed Contracted Average 2006-2015 381 JUs Marketed Util % 400 90% Minimum since 2006 (Jan 2017) 311 JUs March 2020 386 JUs 380 July 2020 362 JUs 85% 360 80% 340 75% 320 70% 300 65% 280 60% Jan-17 Jul-17 Jan-18 Jul-18 Jan-19 Jul-19 Jan-20 Jul-20 Aug 2020 | 4 SHLF Near-Term Objectives Remain Unchanged 1 2 3 Keeping our rigs/operations safe and free from COVID-19 Maintaining business continuity Preserving cash / liquidity MITIGATING MEASURES Effective and safe crew changes / people movement

Frequent employee communication

Maintaining supply chain

Working closely with customers Aug 2020 | 5 Fleet Status Summary - As of 30 June 2020 •Fleet Status Summary (As of 30 Jun 2020) Contracted Available Total1 % Contracted Contract Expirations Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2021 2022+ MENAM 15 1 16 94% 2 2 3 8 Arabian Gulf2 11 1 12 92% 1 1 1 8 NAF/Med3 4 0 4 100% 1 1 2 - India 7 1 8 88% - - 3 4 West Africa 4 1 5 80% 3 1 - - SE Asia 4 0 4 100% - - - 4 Total 30 3 33 91% 5 3 6 16 •Total Backlog - $1,588 Million (As of 30 Jun 2020) West Africa 1% Others India IOC 1% SEA 9% 20% 18% MENAM NOC 72% 79% •Recent Developments High Island IV: Received notice of suspension of operations from Saudi Aramco at zero dayrate for up to 12 months beginning late Jun 2020, contract term to be extended by equal period

Trident 16: Early-termination notice rescinded, rig on call out contract with Petrobel Egypt until Feb 2021

Early-termination notice rescinded, rig on call out contract with Petrobel Egypt until Feb 2021 Key Singapore returned to operations in Jun 2020; Key Manhattan expected to remain suspended at reduced rate through year end 2020

Trident VIII: Received early-termination notice from Amni, contract end date updated from Oct 2020 to Jul 2020

early-termination notice from Amni, contract end date updated from Oct 2020 to Jul 2020 Baltic: Operations for Total Nigeria suspended beginning early Jul 2020

Trident XIV: Completed contract with ExxonMobil Nigeria in Jul 2020. Rig sale in process.

SD Enterprise: Contract commencement delayed to Nov due to COVID-19 related logistical challenges

COVID-19 related logistical challenges SD Journey: Remains available in Bahrain Note (1): As of 30 Jun, 2020. Total excludes 5 stacked rigs (4 jack-ups and 1 swamp barge). Note (2): Arabian Gulf includes Saudi Arabia, UAE and Bahrain. Note (3): North Africa & Mediterranean include Italy, Tunisia and Egypt operations. Aug 2020 | 6 Q2 2020 Results Shelf Drilling Q2 2020 Results Highlights Shelf Drilling Q2 2020 Results Highlights Results of Operations (In thousands USD) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Revenues $181,368 $155,017 Operating Costs & Expenses Operating and maintenance 100,980 82,927 Depreciation 20,146 16,348 Amortization of deferred costs 14,991 9,751 General and administrative 13,329 12,067 Loss on impairment / disposal of assets 1 188,044 40 Operating (Loss) / Income (156,122) 33,884 Other Expense, Net Interest expense and financing charges, net of interest income (21,598) (22,565) Other, net 398 (273) (Loss) / Income Before Income Taxes (177,322) 11,046 Income tax expense 7,578 2,940 Net (Loss) / Income $(184,900) $8,106 Note (1): The Company recorded a $188.0 million loss on impairment of long-lived assets in Q1 2020. Nineteen of the Company's rigs were impaired, of which four were stacked rigs that have been inactive for two or more years. Aug 2020 | 8 Shelf Drilling Q2 2020 Results Highlights Revenue Summary $26.4 million, or 14.5%, sequential decrease in revenues:

Average dayrate decreased by 10% due to

Renegotiations of operating rates as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and significant drop in oil prices (Middle East) o Reduced rates during periods of suspended operations (Mediterranean) Effective utilization decreased to 84% from 92%, mainly due to contracts completed in early Q2 (Shelf Drilling Resourceful in Nigeria and Parameswara in India) Sequential revenue declines primarily concentrated in Nigeria, Middle East and Mediterranean Modest sequential revenue impact in Thailand, India and Egypt

Further sequential decline in revenues expected in Q3 and Q4 2020 due to scheduled contract completions (Trident XIV and Trident VIII in Nigeria; Trident 16 in Egypt; Shelf Drilling Tenacious and Shelf Drilling Mentor in UAE), suspensions (High Island IV in Saudi and Baltic in Nigeria) and planned out of service projects (High Island II, Main Pass I and Main Pass IV in Saudi) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Operating Data Average marketable rigs1 31.9 32.3 Average dayrate2 (in thousands USD) $64.2 $57.8 Effective utilization3 92% 84% Revenue (in thousands USD) Operating revenues - dayrate $171,927 $145,184 Operating revenues - others 3,983 6,445 Other revenues 5,458 3,388 Total Revenues $181,368 $155,017 Note (1): ''Marketable rigs'' are defined as the total number of rigs excluding: (i) stacked rigs, (ii) rigs under non-drilling contracts and (iii) newbuild rigs under construction. * Marketable rigs increased to 33 at Q2 2020 with the addition of Shelf Drilling Journey in June 2020. Note (2): ''Average dayrate'' is defined as the the average contract dayrate earned by marketable rigs over the reporting period excluding mobilization fees, contract preparation, capital expenditure reimbursements, demobilization, recharges, bonuses and other revenues. Aug 2020 | 9 Note (3): ''Effective utilization'' is defined as the actual number of calendar days during which marketable rigs generate dayrate revenues divided by the maximum number of calendar days during which those same rigs could have generated dayrate revenues. Shelf Drilling Q2 2020 Results Highlights Operating Expense Summary Operating and maintenance of $82.9 million in Q2

2020 lower by $18.1 million versus Q1 2020:

2020 lower by $18.1 million versus Q1 2020: In the Middle East / Mediterranean, following suspensions of the Shelf Drilling Tenacious, Shelf Drilling Mentor, Key Manhattan and Key Singapore In Nigeria, resulting from the end of contracts for the Trident XIV and Shelf Drilling Resourceful as well as other actions taken to offset reductions in dayrates and activity In India, following the contract preparation of the Trident II which started its new contract at the end of Q1 2020

General and administrative expenses of $12.1 million in Q2 2020 decreased by $1.2 million versus Q1 2020:

Significantly lower personnel and administrative costs due to a range of cost savings and restructuring measures implemented at the Company's headquarters in April Partially offset by one-time restructuring costs and an increase in provision for doubtful accounts

Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Operating Expenses (in thousands USD) Rig operating costs $90,365 $74,608 Shore-based costs 10,615 8,319 Operating and maintenance $100,980 $82,927 Corporate G&A $12,400 $7,173 Restructuring costs in G&A - 1,502 Provision for doubtful accounts 69 2,287 Share-Based Compensation 860 1,105 General & administrative $13,329 $12,067 Aug 2020 | 10 Shelf Drilling Q2 2020 Results Highlights Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation (In thousands USD) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Net (Loss) / Income $(184,900) $8,106 Add Back Interest expense and financing charges, net of interest income 21,598 22,565 Income tax expense 7,578 2,940 Depreciation 20,146 16,348 Amortization of deferred costs 14,991 9,751 Loss on impairment / disposal of assets 1 188,044 40 EBITDA $67,457 $59,750 Acquired rig reactivation costs 156 147 Restructuring costs2 - 1,642 Adjusted EBITDA $67,613 $61,539 Adjusted EBITDA margin 37.3% 39.7% Note (1): The Company recorded a $188.0 million loss on impairment of long-lived assets in Q1 2020. Nineteen of the Company's rigs were impaired, of which four were stacked rigs that have been inactive for two or more years. Note (2): ''Restructuring costs'' is defined as certain one-time expenses related to cost saving and restructuring measures and third-party professional services. Aug 2020 | 11 Shelf Drilling Q2 2020 Results Highlights Capital Expenditures and Deferred Costs Summary Capital Expenditures and Deferred Costs excluding rig acquisitions totaled $13.2 million in Q2 2020, down by $4.3 million versus Q1 2020 primarily as a result of:

Lower spending on fleet spares in Q2 2020 compared to Q1 Contract preparation and capital projects for Trident II were completed at the end of Q1 2020 Partly offset by higher planned out of service costs in Q2 2020 compared to Q1 for two rigs in Saudi (High Island II and High Island IV)

Rig acquisition expenditures of $13.3 million in Q2 2020 primarily relate to the reactivation of the Shelf Drilling Enterprise and operation readiness project on the Shelf Drilling Journey (In thousands USD) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Capital Expenditures and Deferred Costs: Regulatory and capital maintenance 1 $12,735 $11,474 Contract preparation 2 1,364 1,961 Fleet spares and other 3 3,459 (201) $17,558 $13,234 Rig acquisitions 4 54,960 13,254 Total Capital Expenditures and Deferred Costs $72,518 $26,488 Reconciliation to Statements of Cash Flow Cash payments for additions to PP&E $56,512 $20,817 Net change in accrued but unpaid additions to PP&E 4,273 (633) Total Capital expenditures $60,785 $20,184 Changes in deferred costs, net $(3,258) $(3,447) Add: Amortization of deferred costs 14,991 9,751 Total deferred costs $11,733 $6,304 Total Capital Expenditures and Deferred Costs $72,518 $26,488 NOTE: (1) "Regulatory and capital maintenance" includes major overhauls, regulatory costs, general upgrades and sustaining capital expenditures on rigs in operation. NOTE: (2) "Contract preparation" includes specific upgrade, mobilization and preparation costs associated with a customer contract. NOTE: (3) "Fleet Spares and Others" includes: (i) acquisition and certification costs for the rig fleet spares pool which is allocated to specific rig expenditures as and when required by that rig, which will result in an expenditure charge to that rig and a credit to Fleet spares and (ii) office and infrastructure expenditure. NOTE: (4) "Rig acquisitions" include all capital expenditures and deferred costs associated with the acquisition and readiness projects for the Shelf Drilling Enterprise acquired in January 2020 and for Aug 2020 | 12 two newbuild premium jack-up drilling rigs acquired in May 2019 and the subsequent reactivation of one premium jack-up rig acquired in July 2018. Shelf Drilling Q2 2020 Results Highlights Capital Structure Summary (In millions USD) YE 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Cash and Cash Equivalents $26.1 $69.0 $92.2 Total Long-lived Assets 1 1,461.3 1,309.2 1,308.2 Total Assets $1,700.0 $1,593.5 $1,610.8 Senior unsecured notes due $889.5 $890.0 $890.4 2025 2 Senior secured notes due 2024 3 - 77.4 77.5 RCF Drawdowns due 2023 35.0 55.0 55.0 Total Debt $924.5 $1,022.3 $1,022.9 Net Debt $898.5 $953.4 $930.7 Total Equity $561.5 $374.8 $384.4 As of June 30, 2020, the outstanding borrowings under the RCF were $55 million and the outstanding bank guarantees under RCF were $14.7 million.

Total liquidity, including availability under RCF, of approximately $247.5 million as of June 30, 2020.

LTM Adjusted EBITDA of $216.9 million and Net Leverage ratio of 4.3x as of June 30, 2020.

Total Net Leverage Ratio for covenant compliance purposes under RCF of 3.5x at June 30, 2020 primarily due to forward EBITDA credits for 3 recently acquired premium jack-up rigs.

jack-up rigs. Total shares outstanding of 136.2 million as of June 30, 2020

0.3 million shares were issued in Q2 2020 relating to vested equity awards Primary insiders : 65.7 million or 48.3%

China Merchants: 26.8 million (19.7%) Castle Harlan: 19.7 million (14.5%) Lime Rock: 17.2 million (12.6%) Note (1) Total Long Lived Assets are defined as property plant and equipment, right-of-use assets and short term and long term deferred costs Note (2) Reflects carrying value. Principal value is $900.0 million Note (3) Reflects carrying value. Principal value is $80.0 million Aug 2020 | 13 Shelf Drilling Q2 2020 Results Highlights Free Cash Flow Summary Q2 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $61.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 39.7%

Cash and cash equivalents increased by $23.2 million to $92.2 million during Q2 2020

$1.7 million of bi-annual interest of the Senior secured notes due 2024 paid in May 2020 compared to the $37.1 million of bi-annual interest on the Senior unsecured notes due 2025 paid in February 2020 (next payment due August 15, 2020) Significant reduction in sequential capital spending, primarily due to the acquisition of the Shelf Drilling Enterprise in Q1 2020

Note (1) Excluding rig acquisitions. Quarterly Cash Flow Summary ($MM) Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Adjusted EBITDA $67.6 $61.5 Adjustments (0.1) (1.8) EBITDA $67.5 $59.7 Interest expense, net of interest income (21.6) (22.6) Income tax (expense) (7.6) (2.9) Capital expenditures and deferred costs 1 (17.5) (13.2) Sub-Total $20.8 $21.0 Working Capital Impact Interest payable (17.7) 18.8 Other (1.2) (3.1) Growth Projects Capex/Deferred Costs: Rig Acquisitions (55.2) (13.4) Cash Flow $(53.3) $23.3 Share repurchase (1.6) - Net proceeds from issuance of debt 77.8 (0.1) RCF Drawdown, net 20.0 - Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents $42.9 $23.2 Beginning Cash 26.1 69.0 Ending Cash and Cash Equivalents $69.0 $92.2 Aug 2020 | 14 Attachments Original document

