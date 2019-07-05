Shelf Drilling : Secures Contract for the Shelf Drilling Scepter

PRESS RELEASE

SHELF DRILLING

AWARDED CONTRACT FOR THE SHELF DRILLING SCEPTER JACK-UP RIG

Dubai, July 5, 2019 - Shelf Drilling, Ltd. ("Shelf Drilling" or the "Company", OSE: SHLF) announced today that it has secured a contract for the Shelf Drilling Scepter jack-up rig with Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production, Ltd. ("Chevron") for operations in the Gulf of Thailand. The contract is expected to commence in Q1 2020 and run until Q2 2022 and includes a one-year option.

David Mullen, Chief Executive Officer, Shelf Drilling, said:

"We are pleased to continue our long-standing partnership with Chevron through this award for the Shelf Drilling Scepter. The high specification jack-up rig has been a significant enhancement to our fleet, and we are thrilled to have secured its maiden contract in a strategically important region. This award strengthens our long-term presence in the Gulf of Thailand and demonstrates Shelf Drilling's success in securing contracts in a very competitive market."

About Shelf Drilling

Shelf Drilling is a leading international shallow water offshore drilling contractor with rig operations across Middle East, Southeast Asia, India, West Africa and the Mediterranean. Shelf Drilling was founded in 2012 and has established itself as a leader within its industry through its fit-for-purpose strategy and close working relationship with industry leading clients. The company is incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands with corporate headquarters in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker "SHLF".

Additional information about Shelf Drilling can be found at www.shelfdrilling.com.

