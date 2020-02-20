Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. 2019 Form 10-K Available on Website

Log in
02/20/2020 | 12:52pm EST

Houston, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX) today announced that its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and can be viewed on the Partnership’s website at www.shellmidstreampartners.com. The filing can be accessed by selecting the “Financial Reporting” link.

Also, upon written request, limited partners may receive, free of charge, a printed copy of the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, which includes audited financial statements. Requests should be communicated in writing to Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., Attention: Jamie Parker, Investor Relations at 150 N. Dairy Ashford, Houston, Texas 77079.

TAX CONSIDERATIONS
This release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). Please note that 100 percent of the Partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, all of the Partnership’s distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate for individuals or corporations, as applicable. Nominees, and not the Partnership, are treated as the withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

# # #

About Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P., headquartered in Houston, Texas, owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P.’s assets include interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals that serve as key infrastructure to (i) transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets and (ii) deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Our assets also include interests in entities that own natural gas and refinery gas pipelines that transport offshore natural gas to market hubs and deliver refinery gas from refineries and plants to chemical sites along the Gulf Coast.

For more information on Shell Midstream Partners and the assets owned by the Partnership, please visit

www.shellmidstreampartners.com

Inquiries: 
Shell Media Relations: +1 832 337 4355
Shell Investor Relations North America: +1 832 337 2034

* SHELL and the SHELL Pecten are registered trademarks of Shell Trademark Management, B.V. used under license.


© GlobeNewswire 2020
