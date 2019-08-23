Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Shell Midstream Partners LP    SHLX

SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP

(SHLX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shell Midstream Partners LP : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announce Rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

DALLAS, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushing® Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC, announce today the upcoming rebalancing of The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (the "Index") as part of normal index operations. After the markets close on August 30, 2019, the constituents of the Index will be rebalanced, and the following changes will become effective on September 3, 2019:

Constituents added:
NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL)
Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES)
Noble Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: NBLX)
MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX)
BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: BPMP)
Amcor plc (NYSE: AMCR)
Corteva, Inc. (NYSE: CTVA)

Constituents removed:
Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM)
EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: EQM)
Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET)
NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS)
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE: SHLX)
Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE: SEE)
Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE: NEM)

ABOUT THE CUSHING® ENERGY SUPPLY CHAIN INDEX

The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index tracks the performance of widely held companies engaged in exploration and production, refining and marketing, or storage and transportation of oil, natural gas, coal and consumable fuels; oil and natural gas equipment and services companies; and companies that extract and/or manufacture materials. Constituents of the Index are weighted based on current yield. The Index price level is calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported on a real-time basis under the Bloomberg ticker "CSCI".

ABOUT CUSHING® ASSET MANAGEMENT AND SWANK CAPITAL

Cushing® Asset Management, LP ("Cushing"), a subsidiary of Swank Capital, LLC, is an SEC-registered investment adviser headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Cushing serves as investment adviser to affiliated funds and managed accounts, providing active management in markets where inefficiencies exist.

Cushing is also dedicated to serving the needs of investors by sponsoring a variety of benchmarks, including The Cushing® 30 MLP Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPX), The Cushing® 30 MLP Market Cap Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CMCI), The Cushing® MLP High Income Index (Bloomberg Ticker: MLPY), The Cushing® Energy Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CENI), The Cushing® Transportation Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CTRI) and The Cushing® Utility Index (Bloomberg Ticker: CUTI). For more information, please visit http://www.cushingasset.com/indices.

Contact:
Brian Atwood
214-692-6334
www.cushingasset.com

The Cushing® Energy Supply Chain Index (the "Index") is the exclusive property of Swank Capital, LLC, and Cushing Asset Management, LP, which have contracted with S&P Opco, LLC (a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC) ("S&P Dow Jones Indices") to calculate and maintain the Index.  S&P® is a registered trademark of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("SPFS"); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and, these trademarks have been licensed to S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Calculated by S&P Dow Jones Indices" and its related stylized mark(s) have been licensed for use by Cushing Asset Management, LP. Neither S&P Dow Jones Indices, SPFS, Dow Jones nor any of their affiliates sponsor and promote the Index and none shall be liable for any errors or omissions in calculating the Index.

CUSH-CSCI

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cushing-asset-management-and-swank-capital-announce-rebalancing-of-the-cushing-energy-supply-chain-index-corrected-300906463.html

SOURCE Cushing Asset Management, LP, and Swank Capital, LLC


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS L
02:07pSHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announ..
PR
09:03aSHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announ..
PR
09:03aSHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announ..
PR
09:03aSHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announ..
PR
09:03aSHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : Cushing® Asset Management and Swank Capital Announ..
PR
08/02SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP : L.P. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Finan..
AQ
08/01SHELL MIDSTREAM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01SHELL MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, L.P. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, ..
AQ
08/01Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. 2nd Quarter 2019 Unaudited Results
GL
07/25Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. Declares 3.6% Increase in Quarterly Distributi..
GL
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group