Shenandoah Telecommunications to Present at the B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference

09/21/2018 | 10:02pm CEST

EDINBURG, Va., Sept. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) (NASDAQ: SHEN) today announced that James F. Woodward, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference at the Sofitel New York Hotel on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. ET in the St. Germain III Room. Mr. Woodward will also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art network to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: wireless voice and data; cable video, internet and digital voice; fiber network and services; and regulated local and long distance telephone. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in portions of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

CONTACTS:

Shenandoah Telecommunications, Inc.
James F. Woodward
Senior Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial officer
540-984-5990

John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
IMS Investor Relations
203-972-9200
jnesbett@institutionalms.com

Shentel_wTagline_RGB.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
