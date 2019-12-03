Shenandoah Telecommunications to Present at the UBS Global TMT Conference

EDINBURG, Va., Dec. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (“Shentel”) (NASDAQ: SHEN) today announced that Dave Heimbach, Chief Operating Officer and Jim Volk, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the UBS Global TMT Conference at the New York Hilton Midtown on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. ET. Investors may access a live webcast of Shentel’s presentation on Shentel’s website at www.investor.shentel.com. The webcast will be available for replay for a limited time on Shentel’s website following the presentation.



About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides a broad range of diversified communications services through its high speed, state-of-the-art network to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s services include: wireless voice and data; cable video, internet and digital voice; fiber network and services; and regulated local and long distance telephone. Shentel is the exclusive personal communications service (“PCS”) Affiliate of Sprint in portions of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and portions of Kentucky and Ohio. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com .

