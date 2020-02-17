Sheng Ye Capital : DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS - DISPOSAL OF ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLES 0 02/17/2020 | 08:59am EST Send by mail :

SHENG YE CAPITAL LIMITED 盛 業 資 本 有 限 公 司 (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock code: 6069) DISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS - DISPOSAL OF ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLES THE DISPOSAL AGREEMENTS The Board hereby announces that on 17 February 2020, Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Disposal Agreements with the Purchaser pursuant to which Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring agreed to dispose of and the Purchaser agreed to acquire the Accounts Receivables at considerations of approximately RMB78.7 million, RMB69.6 million and RMB64.9 million respectively. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS All relevant applicable percentage ratios for the Company as calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in relation to each of the Disposal Agreements on standalone basis are less than 5%; therefore, each of the Disposal Agreements on standalone basis does not constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company and is not subject to any disclosure requirements pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Nevertheless, the Directors consider that since the Previous Disposal Agreements and the Disposal Agreements were entered into by Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring and Sheng Zhuo Factoring (an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) with the same Purchaser within 12 months, the transactions contemplated under the Disposal Agreements shall be aggregated with the transactions under the Previous Disposal Agreements under Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. − 1 − As the highest applicable percentage ratio for the Company as calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in relation to each of the Disposal Agreements on aggregate basis exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, each of the Disposal Agreements constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements. INTRODUCTION References are made to the announcements of the Company dated 14 May 2019, 6 September 2019, 20 September 2019, 26 September 2019, 11 October 2019, 17 October 2019 and 15 January 2020 in relation to the Previous Disposal Agreements. On 13 January 2020, Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, entered into the Framework Disposal Agreement with the Purchaser pursuant to which Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring agreed to dispose of and the Purchaser agreed to acquire accounts receivables from Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring in an aggregate amount of not more than RMB300 million. Pursuant to the terms of the Framework Disposal Agreement, on 17 February 2020, Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring entered into the Disposal Agreement A, the Disposal Agreement B and the Disposal Agreement C with the Purchaser pursuant to which Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring agreed to dispose of and the Purchaser agreed to acquire the Accounts Receivable A, the Accounts Receivable B and the Accounts Receivable C at considerations of approximately RMB78.7 million, RMB69.6 million and RMB64.9 million respectively. THE DISPOSAL AGREEMENTS The principal terms of the Disposal Agreements are identical except the details of the accounts receivables and considerations involved and are set out as follows. Date: 17 February 2020 Parties: (1) The Purchaser, a company established in the PRC with limited liability and principally engaged in trust business. As at the date of this announcement, to the knowledge of the Directors, the identity of the de facto controller of the Purchaser is the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council (國務院國有資產監督管理委員會) which is principally engaged in management of state-owned assets of the PRC government. To the best knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all reasonable enquiries, the Purchaser and its ultimate beneficial owner are Independent Third Parties. − 2 − Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Company whose principal business is, among other things, commercial factoring. The Accounts Receivables to be disposed of The book values of the Accounts Receivable A, the Accounts Receivable B and the Accounts Receivable C were approximately RMB73.8 million, RMB64.8 million and RMB60.4 million respectively. The Accounts Receivables were comprised of accounts receivables due from the Debtors. The expiry dates of the Accounts Receivables were 3 December 2020, 31 December 2020 and 4 January 2021 respectively. On 17 February 2020, Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring and the Purchaser entered into the acknowledgements of disposals with the Debtors pursuant to which the parties confirmed the book values of the Accounts Receivables. Further, the Debtors acknowledged that Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring was appointed to manage the Accounts Receivables. After the completion of the Disposal Agreements, the Debtors shall continue to pay the monies due under the Accounts Receivables to Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring, which shall then transfer the monies received to the Purchaser. Please refer to the section headed "Trust Management Service" in this announcement for details. The disposals are without recourse against Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring, which means that Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring is not liable for default in payment by the Debtors. Considerations and payment terms The considerations to be paid by the Purchaser to acquire the Accounts Receivable A, the Accounts Receivable B and the Accounts Receivable C were approximately RMB78.7 million, RMB69.6 million and RMB64.9 million respectively. The considerations were settled by the Purchaser by paying to the designated bank account of Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring for the Accounts Receivables on 17 February 2020. Basis of determination of the considerations The considerations were determined on arm's length negotiations between Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring and the Purchaser based on 1) the book values of the Accounts Receivables; 2) the numbers of days between the date of disposals and the expected dates of payment by the Debtors; and 3) the credit worthiness of the Debtors. − 3 − Completion of the disposals Completion of the Disposal Agreements took place upon the date of receipt of the considerations by Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring, being 17 February 2020. Pursuant to the transfer registration agreement between Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring and the Purchaser on 13 January 2020, Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring agreed to provide assistance to the Purchaser to register in the Zhongdeng Net the transfer of accounts receivables being disposed of by Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring to the Purchaser pursuant to the Framework Disposal Agreement, including the Accounts Receivables. TRUST MANAGEMENT SERVICE According to the Purchaser, the Purchaser is acquiring the Accounts Receivables for and on behalf of a trust set up by it and using the trust funds. Pursuant to the terms of the Framework Disposal Agreement, Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring agreed to provide accounts receivable management service in relation to the Accounts Receivables to the Purchaser. Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring shall collect the monies due from the Debtors under the Accounts Receivables for and on behalf of the Purchaser and Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring shall transfer the monies collected to a designated bank account of the Purchaser on the date of receipt of the monies (or the next business day if the date of receipt of the monies is not a business day). The services were provided in the considerations of the Purchaser agreeing to enter into the Disposal Agreements and therefore no service fee will be charged by Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring for the services provided by it. FINANCIAL EFFECT OF THE DISPOSAL AND USE OF PROCEEDS After the completion of the transactions under the Disposal Agreements, the Board expects that the Company will record gains of approximately RMB4.6 million, RMB4.5 million and RMB4.3 million for the Disposal Agreement A, the Disposal Agreement B and the Disposal Agreement C respectively based on the differences between the book values of the Accounts Receivables being disposed of and the considerations of the disposals, net of sales related taxes. The Group intends to use the proceeds from disposals of the Accounts Receivables to finance the factoring loans granted by the Group to its customers and as general working capital. REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF THE DISPOSALS The Group is principally engaged in the provision of enterprise financial services offering accounts receivable financing and other related solutions, mainly in the energy, construction and medical sectors in the PRC. The Directors consider that the Disposal Agreements were entered into on normal commercial terms and in the ordinary and usual course of business of the Group. − 4 − The Group entered into the Disposal Agreements with the intention of improving the cash flow of the Group, managing the Group's factoring assets portfolio and providing funds for the Group's factoring business. Given that the Disposal Agreements were conducted in the ordinary and usual course of business of Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring and under normal commercial terms, the Directors are of the view that the terms of the Disposal Agreements are fair and reasonable and are in the interests of the Company and Shareholders as a whole. LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS All relevant applicable percentage ratios for the Company as calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in relation to each of the Disposal Agreements on standalone basis are less than 5%; therefore, each of the Disposal Agreements on standalone basis does not constitute a discloseable transaction of the Company and is not subject to any disclosure requirements pursuant to Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Nevertheless, the Directors consider that since the Previous Disposal Agreements and the Disposal Agreements were entered into by Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring and Sheng Zhuo Factoring (an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) with the same Purchaser within 12 months, the transactions contemplated under the Disposal Agreements shall be aggregated with the transactions under the Previous Disposal Agreements under Rule 14.22 of the Listing Rules. As the highest applicable percentage ratio for the Company as calculated under Rule 14.07 of the Listing Rules in relation to each of the Disposal Agreements on aggregate basis exceeds 5% but is less than 25%, each of the Disposal Agreements constitutes a discloseable transaction for the Company under the Listing Rules and is subject to the reporting and announcement requirements. DEFINITIONS In this announcement, unless the context otherwise requires, the following expressions shall have the following respective meanings. "Accounts Receivable A" the accounts receivable to be disposed of pursuant to the Disposal Agreement A "Accounts Receivable B" the accounts receivable to be disposed of pursuant to the Disposal Agreement B "Accounts Receivable C" the accounts receivable to be disposed of pursuant to the Disposal Agreement C − 5 − "Accounts Receivables" collectively, the Accounts Receivable A, Accounts Receivable B and Accounts Receivable C "Board" the board of Directors "Company" Sheng Ye Capital Limited, an exempted company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability, whose Shares are listed on the Stock Exchange (stock code: 6069) "connected person(s)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Debtors" collectively, 1) the underlying debtor of the Accounts Receivable A which is principally engaged in the business of wholesale distribution of petroleum and petroleum products; and 2) the underlying debtor of the Accounts Receivable B and the Accounts Receivable C which is principally engaged in the business of gasoil "Director(s)" the director(s) of the Company "Disposal Agreement A" the accounts receivable disposal agreement between Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring and the Purchaser dated 17 February 2020 pursuant to which Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring agreed to dispose of and the Purchaser agreed to acquire the Accounts Receivable A "Disposal Agreement B" the accounts receivable disposal agreement between Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring and the Purchaser dated 17 February 2020 pursuant to which Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring agreed to dispose of and the Purchaser agreed to acquire the Accounts Receivable B "Disposal Agreement C" the accounts receivable disposal agreement between Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring and the Purchaser dated 17 February 2020 pursuant to which Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring agreed to dispose of and the Purchaser agreed to acquire the Accounts Receivable C − 6 − "Disposal Agreements" collectively, the Disposal Agreement A, the Disposal Agreement B and the Disposal Agreement C "Framework Disposal the framework disposal agreement between Agreement" Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring and the Purchaser dated 13 January 2020 pursuant to which Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring agreed to dispose of and the Purchaser agreed to acquire accounts receivables from Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring in an aggregate amount of not more than RMB300 million "Group" the Company and its subsidiaries "Hong Kong" the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the PRC "Independent Third the independent third party(ies) who is/are, to the Party(ies)" best of the Directors' knowledge, information and belief having made all reasonable enquiries, independent of and not connected with the Company and the connected person(s) (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company "Khorgos Yong Zhuo 霍爾果斯永卓商業保理有限公司 (Khorgos Yong Factoring" Zhuo Factoring Limited), a company established in the PRC and a subsidiary of the Group "Listing Rules" the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the Stock Exchange "PRC" the People's Republic of China, for the purpose of this announcement only, excludes Hong Kong, Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China and Taiwan "Previous Disposal collectively, the accounts receivables disposal Agreements" agreements dated 14 May 2019, 20 September 2019, 11 October 2019, 17 October 2019 and 15 January 2020 between Khorgos Yong Zhuo Factoring and the Purchaser and the accounts receivables disposal agreements dated 6 September 2019 between Sheng Zhuo Factoring and the Purchaser − 7 − "Purchaser" China Fortune International Trust Co. Ltd. (華鑫國 際信託有限公司) "RMB" Renminbi, the lawful currency of the PRC "Share(s)" ordinary share(s) having a par value of HK$0.01 each in the capital of the Company "Shareholders" the holders of Shares "Sheng Zhuo Factoring" 盛卓商業保理有限公司 (Sheng Zhuo Factoring Limited*), a company established in the PRC and a subsidiary of the Group "Stock Exchange" The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited "subsidiary(ies)" has the meaning ascribed to it under the Listing Rules "Zhongdeng Net" 中國人民銀行徵信中心動產融資統一登記系統 (the People's Bank of China Credit Reference Center Movables Financing Unified Registration System*), a registration system for transfer of accounts receivables in the PRC established under the property law of the PRC "%" per cent By order of the Board Sheng Ye Capital Limited Tung Chi Fung Chairman Hong Kong, 17 February 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises two executive Directors: Mr. Tung Chi Fung and Mr. Chen Jen-Tse; and four independent non-executive Directors: Mr. Hung Ka Hai Clement, Mr. Loo Yau Soon, Mr. Twoon Wai Mun, Benjamin and Mr. Fong Heng Boo. 