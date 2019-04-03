Sheng Yuan : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE, REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Mr. Mu is appointed for a fixed term of one year and his appointment is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. Mr. Mu is entitled to a Director's fee of HK$16,000 per month. No service contract has been entered into between Mr. Mu and the Company. The Director's fee has been mutually agreed upon between the Board and Mr. Mu with reference to his duties and responsibilities towards the Company and prevailing market conditions. Mr. Mu's emoluments are subject to review by the Board from time to time pursuant to the power conferred on it by the shareholders of the Company at its annual general meeting.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Mu (i) does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO"); (iii) did not hold any other directorships in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the three years immediately preceding the date of this announcement; and (iv) does not hold other positions with other members of the Group.

Save as disclosed above, there is no information in relation to the appointment of Mr. Mu that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of holders of securities of the Company.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE, REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Fang Fang has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director, member of the audit committee, the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Company with effect from 3 April 2019.

Ms. Fang Fang, ("Ms. Fang"), aged 41, has over 15 years of experience in the field of financial investment and business management. Ms. Fang was a non-executive director of FDS Networks Group Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Exchange Limited, from May 2009 to January 2013 and she was an executive director of China Healthwise Holdings Limited (Stock code: 348), a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, from May 2013 to March 2017. Ms. Fang holds a bachelor degree in economics from the Fudan University, Shanghai and a master degree in sociology from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Ms. Fang is currently a licensed person to carry out Type 9 (asset management) regulated activity under the SFO.