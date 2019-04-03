Sheng Yuan : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE, REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 851)
APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND
MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE, REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE
The Board announces that with effect from 3 April 2019:
(1)Mr. Mu Hao has been appointed as a non-executive Director; and
(2)Ms. Fang Fang has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director and a member of the audit committee, the remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company.
APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that Mr. Mu Hao ("Mr. Mu") has been appointed as a non-executive Director with effect from 3 April 2019.
Mr. Mu Hao ("Mr. Mu"), aged 34, obtained his master degree in operations research from Columbia University, New York and bachelor degree in business administration from University of Southern California, Los Angeles. Mr. Mu has more than 10 years of experience in financial services industry.