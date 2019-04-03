Sheng Yuan : APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE, REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

Log in
APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE, REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

04/03/2019 | 10:02am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 851)

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND

MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE, REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The Board announces that with effect from 3 April 2019:

(1)Mr. Mu Hao has been appointed as a non-executive Director; and

(2)Ms. Fang Fang has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director and a member of the audit committee, the remuneration committee and nomination committee of the Company.

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") hereby announces that Mr. Mu Hao ("Mr. Mu") has been appointed as a non-executive Director with effect from 3 April 2019.

Mr. Mu Hao ("Mr. Mu"), aged 34, obtained his master degree in operations research from Columbia University, New York and bachelor degree in business administration from University of Southern California, Los Angeles. Mr. Mu has more than 10 years of experience in financial services industry.

- 1 -

Mr. Mu is appointed for a fixed term of one year and his appointment is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. Mr. Mu is entitled to a Director's fee of HK$16,000 per month. No service contract has been entered into between Mr. Mu and the Company. The Director's fee has been mutually agreed upon between the Board and Mr. Mu with reference to his duties and responsibilities towards the Company and prevailing market conditions. Mr. Mu's emoluments are subject to review by the Board from time to time pursuant to the power conferred on it by the shareholders of the Company at its annual general meeting.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, Mr. Mu (i) does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong) (the "SFO"); (iii) did not hold any other directorships in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the three years immediately preceding the date of this announcement; and (iv) does not hold other positions with other members of the Group.

Save as disclosed above, there is no information in relation to the appointment of Mr. Mu that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of holders of securities of the Company.

APPOINTMENT OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND MEMBER OF AUDIT COMMITTEE, REMUNERATION COMMITTEE AND NOMINATION COMMITTEE

The Board is pleased to announce that Ms. Fang Fang has been appointed as an independent non-executive Director, member of the audit committee, the remuneration committee and the nomination committee of the Company with effect from 3 April 2019.

Ms. Fang Fang, ("Ms. Fang"), aged 41, has over 15 years of experience in the field of financial investment and business management. Ms. Fang was a non-executive director of FDS Networks Group Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Exchange Limited, from May 2009 to January 2013 and she was an executive director of China Healthwise Holdings Limited (Stock code: 348), a company listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, from May 2013 to March 2017. Ms. Fang holds a bachelor degree in economics from the Fudan University, Shanghai and a master degree in sociology from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Ms. Fang is currently a licensed person to carry out Type 9 (asset management) regulated activity under the SFO.

- 2 -

Ms. Fang is appointed for a fixed term of one year and her appointment is subject to retirement by rotation and re-election in accordance with the bye-laws of the Company. Ms. Fang is entitled to a Director's fee of HK$16,000 per month. No service contract has been entered into between Ms. Fang and the Company. The Director's fee has been mutually agreed upon between the Board and Ms. Fang with reference to her duties and responsibilities towards the Company and prevailing market conditions. Ms. Fang's emoluments are subject to review by the Board from time to time pursuant to the power conferred on it by the shareholders of the Company at its annual general meeting.

Save as disclosed in this announcement, Ms. Fang (i) does not have any relationship with any Directors, senior management or substantial or controlling shareholders of the Company; (ii) does not have any interests in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the SFO; (iii) did not hold any other directorships in public companies the securities of which are listed on any securities market in Hong Kong or overseas in the three years immediately preceding the date of this announcement; and (iv) does not hold other positions with other members of the Group.

Save as disclosed above, there is no information in relation to the appointment of Ms. Fang that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of holders of securities of the Company.

The Board would like to extend a warm welcome to Mr. Mu and Ms. Fang for their joining of the Board.

By order of the Board

Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited

Qiu Bin

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 3 April 2019

As at the date of this announcement subsequent to the above appointment, the Board consists of Mr. Qiu Bin and Ms. Cheng Kit Sum, Clara (all being executive Directors), Mr. Mu Hao (being non-executive Director), Ms. Fang Fang, Mr. Fung Tze Wa, Dr. Huan Guocang and Mr. Lo Ka Wai (all being independent non-executive Directors).

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Sheng Yuan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 14:01:04 UTC
