Sheng Yuan : TRADING HALT

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 851)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 30 August 2019 pending the release of an announcement pursuant to The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, which constitutes inside information of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited

Qiu Bin

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Qiu Bin, Ms. Cheng Kit Sum, Clara and Mr. Zhou Quan (all being executive Directors), Mr. Mu Hao and Mr. Zhao Yun (all being non- executive Directors), Ms. Fang Fang, Mr. Fung Tze Wa, Dr. Huan Guocang and Mr. Lo Ka Wai (all being independent non-executive Directors).