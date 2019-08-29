Log in
SHENG YUAN HOLDINGS LTD

(0851)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 08/28
0.15 HKD   0.00%
09:46pSHENG YUAN : Trading halt
PU
05/21SHENG YUAN : Trading halt
PU
05/07SHENG YUAN : Supplemental announcement to the annual report of the company for the year ended 31 december 2018
PU
Sheng Yuan : TRADING HALT

08/29/2019 | 09:46pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 851)

TRADING HALT

At the request of Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited (the "Company"), trading in the shares of the Company has been halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 30 August 2019 pending the release of an announcement pursuant to The Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers, which constitutes inside information of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Sheng Yuan Holdings Limited

Qiu Bin

Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board consists of Mr. Qiu Bin, Ms. Cheng Kit Sum, Clara and Mr. Zhou Quan (all being executive Directors), Mr. Mu Hao and Mr. Zhao Yun (all being non- executive Directors), Ms. Fang Fang, Mr. Fung Tze Wa, Dr. Huan Guocang and Mr. Lo Ka Wai (all being independent non-executive Directors).

Sheng Yuan Holdings Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 01:45:00 UTC
