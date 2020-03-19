Shennan Circuit : Circuits 2019 Net Profit Surged 77%

By Yifan Wang



Shennan Circuits Co. said 2019 net profit surged on the back of solid growth and margin expansion at its printed-circuit board business.

Net profit soared 77% to 1.23 billion yuan ($173.0 million), the electronics supplier said late Thursday.

Revenue rose 38% to CNY10.52 billion, mainly driven by 44% revenue growth for its printed-circuit board operations, which made up 73% of the company's total sales.

The segment's gross profit margin also rose by 4.94 percentage points to 27.98% in 2019, Shennan Circuit said.

For 2020, the company expects heightened pressures on global economic growth due to earlier U.S.-China trade tensions and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

As the printed-circuit board industry is closely linked to macroeconomic conditions, Shennan expects to face a more complicated operating environment this year.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com