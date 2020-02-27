Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited    218   HK0218001102

SHENWAN HONGYUAN (H.K.) LIMITED

(218)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shenwan Hongyuan H K : VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT POTENTIAL DISPOSAL OF A SUBSIDIARY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 08:18am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

VOLUNTARY ANNOUNCEMENT

POTENTIAL DISPOSAL OF A SUBSIDIARY

This is a voluntary announcement made by Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited (the "Company").

POTENTIAL DISPOSAL

The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company hereby announces that on 20 February 2020, the Company received a non-legally binding indicative letter from Shenwan Hongyuan (International) Holdings Limited, the controlling shareholder of the Company, expressing an interest to acquire the 100% equity interests in Shenwan Hongyuan Singapore Private Limited for the purpose of implementing its internationalization strategy ("Potential Disposal"). As at the date of this announcement, Shenwan Hongyuan Singapore Private Limited is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company incorporated in Singapore, undertaking securities brokerage business and fund management.

NATURE OF THE INDICATIVE LETTER

The aforesaid indicative letter does not create a legally binding or enforceable offer to any other party in connection with the Potential Disposal unless and until a definitive transaction agreement is entered into among the parties.

GENERAL

As at the date of this announcement, the terms and conditions of the Potential Disposal are still being negotiated and no definitive transaction agreement or other legally binding agreement has been entered into. Shenwan Hongyuan (International) Holdings Limited directly and indirectly holds approximately 75% of the Company's issued shares and is therefore a connected person of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules"). As such, the Potential Disposal may constitute a connected transaction of the Company under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

The Potential Disposal, if materializes, may constitute a notifiable transaction for the Company under Chapter 14 of the Listing Rules. Further announcement(s) will be made by the Company as and when appropriate in compliance with the Listing Rules.

1

The Board wishes to emphasize that the Potential Disposal is subject to, among other things, the signing of the definitive transaction agreement, the terms and conditions of which are yet to be agreed. There is no assurance that the Potential Disposal will materialize. As the Potential Disposal may or may not proceed, shareholders and potential investors of the Company are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited

Qiu Yizhou

Chief Executive Officer

Hong Kong, 27 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises 9 directors, of which Mr. Chen Xiaosheng, Mr. Zhang Jian, Mr. Guo Chun, Ms. Wu Meng and Mr. Qiu Yizhou are the executive directors, Mr. Zhang Lei is the non-executive director, Mr. Ng Wing Hang Patrick, Mr. Kwok Lam Kwong Larry and Mr. Chen Liqiang are the independent non-executive directors.

2

Disclaimer

Shenyin Hongyuan (H.K.) Ltd. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 08:37:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on SHENWAN HONGYUAN (H.K.) LI
08:18aSHENWAN HONGYUAN H K : Voluntary announcement potential disposal of a subsidiary
PU
2019AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world's largest 2019 IPO
RE
2019AB InBev seeks $9.8 billion for Asia stake in world's largest 2019 IPO
RE
2018SHENWAN HONGYUAN HK LTD : half-yearly earnings release
2015ASIAN SHARES : China Stocks Rise on Trading Link Hopes; Japan Post IPO Lifts Nik..
DJ
2015ASIAN SHARES : China Stocks Rise on Trading Link Hopes; Japan Post IPO Lifts Nik..
DJ
2015ASIAN SHARES : China Stocks Rise on Trading Link Hopes; Japan Post IPO Lifts Nik..
DJ
2015Hong Kong Stocks Surge on Hopes for Shenzhen-Hong Kong Trading Link--Update
DJ
2015PBOC's Out-of-Date Comments Send Stocks in China, Hong Kong on Wild Ride
DJ
2015Shenzhen-Hong Kong Trading Link Set to Start by Year-End
DJ
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capitalization 1 795 M
Chart SHENWAN HONGYUAN (H.K.) LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Shenwan Hongyuan (H.K.) Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHENWAN HONGYUAN (H.K.) LI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,15  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Yi Zhou Qiu Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Xiao Sheng Chen Chairman
Che Keung Wong Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Kay Loong Ting Head-Corporate Finance
Chun Guo Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHENWAN HONGYUAN (H.K.) LIMITED-0.84%230
GUOTAI JUNAN SECURITIES CO., LTD-1.62%21 867
EAST MONEY INFORMATION CO.,LTD.9.20%17 913
GF SECURITIES CO., LTD.1.78%15 020
CHINA GALAXY SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.45%12 563
ORIENT SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-0.65%9 704
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group